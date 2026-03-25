BSNL launches ‘Spark Plan’ at Rs 399: Get 50 Mbps internet and free calling

New Delhi:

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (commonly known as BSNL), the state-run telecom service provider, has launched a new broadband plan called ‘Spark’. This plan will cost Rs 399 for a month, and it is pitched as a superfast yet budget-friendly option, which is perfect for those who are looking for good internet connectivity at a decent-sized home without forking out too much.

You can sign up for the Spark Plan from any BSNL telecom circle. Just use their self-care app or visit the official website to get the details of the plan.

What is included in Rs 399 recharge plan: Speed, data and calls

Here is what you will get :

It will come with a speed of up to 50 Mbps

A whopping 3,300GB of data

Unlimited free voice calling

The Rs 399 price comes with an introductory offer which will last for 12 months, and it could go up to Rs 499 per month.

New entertainment add-on: BiTV Premium

Alongside the internet deal, BSNL is further offering a subscription called ‘BiTV Premium’. For Rs 151 a month. This will further offer:

Access to more than 450 live TV channels

More than 25 OTT platforms

If you want more than just internet—like movies, TV shows, and live stuff, this bundle covers a lot.

Upcoming Feature: CNAP

BSNL is also working on CNAP (Calling Name Presentation). This feature lets you see the caller’s name when an unknown number rings you, kind of like what private telecom companies already offer. Right now, they are testing it in a few circles, but the nationwide rollout is coming soon.

Why is the new BSNL plan helpful for the customers

Let us agree that everyone is willing to have fast, reliable internet without spending a fortune. The Spark Plan checks that box. Add OTT access and new features like CNAP, and BSNL is clearly stepping up its game in the broadband market.