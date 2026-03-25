Swiggy partners with Sarvam AI, brings voice-based ordering in Indian languages

New Delhi:

Swiggy has reportedly teamed up with Sarvam AI, and honestly, it is a pretty big deal if you want more convenience in your life. Now, you can order food or groceries or book tables just by talking—no need to type anything or even use the app sometimes. You pick your language, say what you need, and the AI assistant handles the rest.

Swiggy introduces voice-led food ordering without typing or even using the app

They have rolled this out across Swiggy’s food delivery, Instamart, and Dineout. One standout feature: you can actually place your orders over a regular phone call, so even without internet or the app, you are covered. Swiggy also built out conversational shopping on platforms like Indus, where you can just chat with the AI and get what you need.

Supports multiple Indian languages

Sarvam’s AI really fits India, by supporting 11 regional languages like:

Hindi

Tamil

Telugu

Kannada

Bengali

Marathi

So, people from all over the nation can speak in their native languages and would not have to wrestle with English to get their orders in anymore.

Seamless payments powered by Razorpay

Payments are a breeze, too. Razorpay came in to make sure paying through UPI Reserve Pay is totally secure and hands-off, even for voice orders. No clunky steps—you just talk, order, and pay, all in one go.

For India, this changes things. Most apps still lean on English, but that leaves out a ton of people. Swiggy’s move really opens up digital ordering to millions, especially those more comfortable speaking than typing. It’s in line with how tech is going—AI and voice-led tasks are making daily stuff way simpler and way faster.