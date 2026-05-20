Jewar Airport connectivity to get a boost with DND-Faridabad-Sohna highway project - Details

New Delhi:

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday inspected the DND-Faridabad-Sohna highway project. This highway, which originates from DND, the junction between Delhi and Noida, will connect Faridabad and Sohna (Gurugram). Part of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, the highway will also provide easy and quick access to the Noida International Airport in Jewar. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was accompanied by Union Ministers of State Ajay Tamta and Harsh Malhotra, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and several other prominent leaders.

Highway being developed under Bharatmala Pariyojana

Gadkari said that the DND-Faridabad-Sohna access-controlled highway project is being developed under the Bharatmala Pariyojana. The project has a total length of approximately 59.063 km and an estimated cost of approximately Rs 4,463 crore. This corridor connects Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurgaon, and Sohna via a high-speed, 6-lane access-controlled highway. The project incorporates several advanced engineering and modern construction techniques. One of its key features is the construction of a 140-meter-long 'Network Arch Bridge' (NAB), one of India's most advanced steel bridge structures.

2 lakh metric tonnes of inert material used in road construction

The project also emphasises sustainable and environmentally friendly construction practices. Nearly 2 lakh metric tons of inert material generated from bio-mining of the Okhla and Ghazipur landfills were used in road construction, reducing dependence on natural burrow material. This highway project is a landmark development, showcasing modern bridge engineering, advanced construction techniques, sustainable practices, and improved regional connectivity. The project will significantly reduce travel times, boost economic growth, and upgrade transportation infrastructure across the NCR.

Highway to connect Noida International Airport with the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

The project will connect Noida International Airport to the DND-Faridabad Bypass and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Haryana, and also connect the Yamuna Expressway and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. The project involves the construction of a fully access-controlled highway with a 6-lane divided carriageway with flexible pavement from Chandawali village near Faridabad, Haryana, to near Dayanapur in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, and an 8-lane divided carriageway with flexible pavement. The 31.425 km long expressway project is being built at a cost of Rs 2,360 crore.

Traffic pressure will reduce in Delhi

After completion of this project, traffic from northern India will use the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) to reach Noida Airport, significantly reducing traffic congestion in Delhi. Additionally, traffic from southern Delhi, Faridabad, and Gurugram will be able to access Noida Airport (Jewar) directly. The project includes four major interchanges: the DND-Sohna Highway, the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, the Yamuna Expressway, and a Road Over Bridge (ROB) at the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation (DFCC) crossing.

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