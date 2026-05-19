Newly built six-lane access-controlled Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway to cut travel time by 2 hours: Details

After the inauguration of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, Northern India is set to receive another major road project. The Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway in Uttar Pradesh is set to open soon, making travel between Uttar Pradesh's capital, Lucknow, and the industrial city of Kanpur much faster and easier. For years, people have been facing heavy traffic, jams, and long delays on NH-27. This new expressway is considered a solution to this major problem.
Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway inauguration
The Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway is scheduled to be inaugurated on May 24. Initially planned for April, the expressway's launch timeline was later changed. It is now expected to be inaugurated on May 24. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate it, after which it will be opened to the public once all official approvals are completed.
About Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway
The Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway is a six-lane, access-controlled highway spanning approximately 63 kilometres. This expressway will directly connect major entry and exit points in Lucknow and Kanpur and will also connect to the existing Kanpur-Lucknow Highway and the Unnao-Lalganj Highway.
Currently, travelling on the 94-kilometre route of NH-27 typically takes 2.5 to 3 hours, especially during peak traffic. However, with the new expressway's opening, vehicles will be able to cover the distance in just 30 to 45 minutes at speeds of up to 120 km per hour.
Toll on Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway
Travellers will have to pay higher tolls than on existing highways. Currently, the one-way toll for a car on NH-27 is around Rs 95, but the toll rates proposed by NHAI for the new expressway are significantly higher. These new toll rates are as follows:
- Light commercial vehicles
One-way - Rs 445
Return - Rs 670
- Buses and trucks
One-way - Rs 935
Return - Rs 1405
- Heavy commercial vehicles
One-way - Rs 1020
Return - Rs 1530
Officials said this expressway could benefit many travellers and transport companies by reducing travel times and improving road infrastructure. This expressway will not only reduce travel time but will also boost regional economic activity. It is believed to speed up freight transportation, support industries, and reduce traffic congestion on existing highways.