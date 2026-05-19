Newly built six-lane access-controlled Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway to cut travel time by 2 hours: Details

Lucknow:

After the inauguration of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, Northern India is set to receive another major road project. The Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway in Uttar Pradesh is set to open soon, making travel between Uttar Pradesh's capital, Lucknow, and the industrial city of Kanpur much faster and easier. For years, people have been facing heavy traffic, jams, and long delays on NH-27. This new expressway is considered a solution to this major problem.

Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway inauguration

The Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway is scheduled to be inaugurated on May 24. Initially planned for April, the expressway's launch timeline was later changed. It is now expected to be inaugurated on May 24. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate it, after which it will be opened to the public once all official approvals are completed.

About Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway

The Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway is a six-lane, access-controlled highway spanning approximately 63 kilometres. This expressway will directly connect major entry and exit points in Lucknow and Kanpur and will also connect to the existing Kanpur-Lucknow Highway and the Unnao-Lalganj Highway.

Currently, travelling on the 94-kilometre route of NH-27 typically takes 2.5 to 3 hours, especially during peak traffic. However, with the new expressway's opening, vehicles will be able to cover the distance in just 30 to 45 minutes at speeds of up to 120 km per hour.

Toll on Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway

Travellers will have to pay higher tolls than on existing highways. Currently, the one-way toll for a car on NH-27 is around Rs 95, but the toll rates proposed by NHAI for the new expressway are significantly higher. These new toll rates are as follows:

Light commercial vehicles

One-way - Rs 445

Return - Rs 670

Buses and trucks

One-way - Rs 935

Return - Rs 1405

Heavy commercial vehicles

One-way - Rs 1020

Return - Rs 1530

Officials said this expressway could benefit many travellers and transport companies by reducing travel times and improving road infrastructure. This expressway will not only reduce travel time but will also boost regional economic activity. It is believed to speed up freight transportation, support industries, and reduce traffic congestion on existing highways.