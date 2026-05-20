Kerala CM Satheesan scraps SilverLine high-speed rail project launched by LDF govt: Know all about it

Thiruvananthapuram:

A major decision by the new government in Kerala has put an end to the Silverline high-speed rail corridor, an ambitious mega project of the previous LDF government. On Wednesday, Chief Minister VD Satheesan announced that his Cabinet has formally decided to discontinue the project and reverse all land acquisition proceedings linked to it.

Speaking at a press conference, the Chief Minister said that all notifications issued earlier for securing land for the Silverline route will be cancelled. This marks a complete policy reversal as the previous regime had pushed aggressively for the multi-thousand-crore infrastructure plan.

Cases against protesters likely to be withdrawn

The government also intends to advise withdrawal of police cases filed against people who protested against the project. Satheesan clarified that the final decision will depend on court directions but underscored the administration’s commitment to addressing public concerns.

PSC rank list validity extended

In another key decision, the Cabinet approved an extension of the validity of the Public Service Commission rank lists. Since appointments were minimal during the election cycle, the lists will now remain active till November 30 to ensure job aspirants do not lose their chance due to procedural delays.

A project that never took off

The SilverLine corridor was proposed in 2019 under the Pinarayi Vijayan-led administration as a 530 km semi-high-speed railway line connecting the state's southern and northern ends. Despite being marketed as a transformative transport upgrade, the project drew massive public resistance, primarily due to fears of displacement and large-scale land acquisition.

The initiative gradually slipped into cold storage after intense criticism, especially in the run-up to the recent Assembly elections. It also failed to secure mandatory approval from the Centre, further stalling its progress.

Concerns over land, people and environment

The proposed alignment required more than 1,200 hectares of land, much of it in thickly populated stretches. Local residents feared that nearly 10,000 families would face displacement. Environmental experts had repeatedly warned that raising the tracks on embankments for almost 300 km could disrupt natural water flow from east to west, heightening the flood risk in a state already prone to severe monsoon flooding.

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