WhatsApp rolls out Chat Transfer, Dual Accounts on iPhone and AI features

New Delhi:

WhatsApp, a popular messaging platform worldwide, has been updating its instant messaging platform now and then to give the best accessibility to its users. Recently, the company has added a set of new features, which aim at improving usability, storage management, and cross-platform functionality.

The update has been specifically designed for the usefulness of users who are willing to switch between Android and iOS devices and also for those who have been managing multiple accounts.

Now transfer chats between Android and iPhone

One of the biggest highlights of the recently added list of new features is the improved chat transfer.

In this, users will be able to easily move data between Android OS and iOS (and vice versa), including the following:

Backup of chat history (individual and group chats)

Photos and videos

Call history

Communities and channels data update

With this set of updates, the switching of smartphones will be much smoother without losing any important chat data (photos, videos, messages or documents).

Dual accounts are now available on iPhone

WhatsApp has finally brought in the most awaited feature – the dual account support – to iPhones. This feature was earlier limited to Android devices and now has reached iOS for better reach and convenience.

What can this feature do?

With dual accounts on iOS, here are the things iPhone users could do:

They could run 2 WhatsApp accounts on one iPhone

Users can easily switch between personal as well as work accounts

Profile picture indicator which will show the active account accordingly.

The new dual account access on iPhone will be helpful, especially to the professionals and business users.

Improved storage management tools

Managing storage will be easier than before with these tools inside chats.

Users can do the following:

Find and delete the larger files, which are occupying more storage

Remove only media files while keeping chats

Free up the space without deleting the conversation

This feature could be accessed from the “Manage Storage” option, which is available in chat settings of WhatsApp.

New AI features for smarter chats

WhatsApp is further adding new AI-powered tools, powered by Meta AI. As per the information, the new tool will include the following features:

Photo editing in chat, which will help you to remove objects, change the background, and apply styles.

Writing Help tool will help to suggest replies which are based on conversations on the platform.

These tools will aim at making chat on WhatsApp more interactive and faster than usual. Also, users could be more creative while maintaining user privacy on the platform.

When can we expect the feature in India? Timeline

As per WhatsApp, these features will be rolled out slowly as they are still under the testing phase and will be available around April (timeline unspecified, though).