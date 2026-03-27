Sunil Bharti Mittal to step down as Airtel Africa Chairman, Gopal Vittal to take charge

Sunil Bharti Mittal, a famous name in the telecom world and the founder of Bharti Group, is retiring from the position of chairman of Airtel Africa. As per the report, the news surfaced post the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in July 2026. Mittal has been the chairman of Airtel Africa’s listing since 2019 and has played a very important role in expanding its presence across Africa.
Sunil Bharti Mittal to step down; Gopal Vittal to be the new chairman
With Sunil Bharti Mittal’s exit, Gopal Vittal will currently be the new executive vice-chairman of Bharti Airtel and will take over as non-executive chairman.
Vittal is known as a popular leader in the telecom sector, and he has been credited with strengthening Airtel’s position in India. He further served as the chairman of the GSMA, a global telecom industry association.
Shravin Mittal to join as a deputy chair
In another key development, Shravin Bharti Mittal, son of Mr Sunil Mittal, will be becoming the new deputy chair of Airtel Africa. His appointment is expected to:
- Strengthen coordination between Airtel Africa and the stakeholders
- Ensure the continuity of the founding family’s involvement
- Act as a link with Airtel Money and the company’s headquarters in Dubai
Airtel Africa’s growing presence
Airtel Africa has been operating in 14 countries across Africa, offering the following:
- Mobile services
- Data connectivity
- Mobile money solutions
The company has become a major player in the region’s telecom and digital payments space.
Why this leadership change matters
The transition marks a new phase in Airtel Africa’s leadership. With Gopal Vittal taking charge, the company is expected to:
- Focus on the growth and innovation.
- Strengthen its market position
- Expand digital and financial services
The involvement of Shravin Mittal has ensured the continuation of the strategic alignment with Bharti Group.
Sunil Mittal’s statement
Speaking about his decision, Sunil Mittal said that it was the right time to step aside and expressed confidence that the company would continue to grow and deliver connectivity to millions across Africa.