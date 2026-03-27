Sunil Bharti Mittal to step down as Airtel Africa Chairman, Gopal Vittal to take charge

New Delhi:

Sunil Bharti Mittal, a famous name in the telecom world and the founder of Bharti Group, is retiring from the position of chairman of Airtel Africa. As per the report, the news surfaced post the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in July 2026. Mittal has been the chairman of Airtel Africa’s listing since 2019 and has played a very important role in expanding its presence across Africa.

Sunil Bharti Mittal to step down; Gopal Vittal to be the new chairman

With Sunil Bharti Mittal’s exit, Gopal Vittal will currently be the new executive vice-chairman of Bharti Airtel and will take over as non-executive chairman.

Vittal is known as a popular leader in the telecom sector, and he has been credited with strengthening Airtel’s position in India. He further served as the chairman of the GSMA, a global telecom industry association.

Shravin Mittal to join as a deputy chair

In another key development, Shravin Bharti Mittal, son of Mr Sunil Mittal, will be becoming the new deputy chair of Airtel Africa. His appointment is expected to:

Strengthen coordination between Airtel Africa and the stakeholders

Ensure the continuity of the founding family’s involvement

Act as a link with Airtel Money and the company’s headquarters in Dubai

Airtel Africa’s growing presence

Airtel Africa has been operating in 14 countries across Africa, offering the following:

Mobile services

Data connectivity

Mobile money solutions

The company has become a major player in the region’s telecom and digital payments space.

Why this leadership change matters

The transition marks a new phase in Airtel Africa’s leadership. With Gopal Vittal taking charge, the company is expected to:

Focus on the growth and innovation.

Strengthen its market position

Expand digital and financial services

The involvement of Shravin Mittal has ensured the continuation of the strategic alignment with Bharti Group.

Sunil Mittal’s statement

Speaking about his decision, Sunil Mittal said that it was the right time to step aside and expressed confidence that the company would continue to grow and deliver connectivity to millions across Africa.