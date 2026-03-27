CRED introduces Biometric UPI payments: Now pay using face or fingerprint

New Delhi:

CRED just launched a new feature that lets you make UPI payments with your fingerprint or face recognition. No more typing in PINs—just tap, scan your face or finger, and you’re done. It’s all about making payments faster and ramping up security for people across India.

CRED launches Biometric UPI payments

How does it work?

You can now approve UPI transactions up to ₹5,000 just by using your phone’s built-in biometrics. It doesn’t matter if you’re using Android or iOS; it works on both. This means you skip the PIN step every time, which honestly makes paying for stuff a lot less annoying.

Supporting all the major UPI use cases

The biometric authenticating feature will work across all the key services on CRED, which will further include:

Credit card bill payment

Utility bill payments

Merchant payments

Scan and pay

Peer-to-peer transfer

Balance checks

This will ensure that there is a seamless experience for the users across different types of transactions.

Better security and fewer errors

On the security front, it is claimed that it’s a win.

With the biometric authentication, it adds another layer of protection, keeping the payment safer. There is no risk for someone to see or guess your secret PIN. Also, you will not be messing up your transaction by entering the wrong number.

Everything is tied to your device, so only you will be able to authorise the payment.

Developed with NPCI support

CRED worked with the National Payments Corporation of India (the folks behind UPI) to get this up and running. They made sure the feature fits all the rules and sets a legit alternative to the old PIN system.

What is CRED?

For those who do not know, CRED is a fintech app with over 1.5 crore users across India. People use it to manage credit cards, keep tabs on their credit score, monitor spending, and earn rewards for paying bills on time.