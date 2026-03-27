Dell business PC lineup: New Notebooks, monitors and AI-powered workstations announced

New Delhi:

Dell has rolled out a bigger lineup of Pro notebooks, desktops, workstations, monitors, and accessories, all geared toward business users who want better AI performance, slimmer designs, and tough security.

Dell expands its commercial PC portfolio

Dell has revamped its business devices across the board – think laptops, desktops, workstations, and monitors.

The new range of devices includes:

Dell Pro notebooks

Dell Pro 5 Micro desktop

Dell Pro Precision workstations

Dell Pro P series monitors

Keyboards and mice

They have packed these with features that fit today’s changing workplaces: more AI muscle, better security, and plenty of flexibility.

Launch timeline and availability

Dell’s not dropping everything at once but rolling things out in phases. The first batch—Pro 14 Premium laptops, Pro 5 Micro desktops, and Precision 7 (with integrated graphics)—lands on March 31. Additional models like the Pro 3, Pro 5, Pro 7 laptops, and more advanced workstations arrive in May 2026. This schedule is really targeting businesses looking to plan their upgrades a bit ahead.

Dell Pro Notebooks: Slim, Powerful and AI-Ready

Let’s dig into the notebooks. The Pro series comes in several flavours—Pro 3, Pro 5, Pro 7, plus some Premium models. These laptops now come up to 18 per cent thinner than before, with a choice between the latest Intel Core Ultra or AMD Ryzen AI chips. You can also opt for an OLED display, while Wi-Fi 7 support and long battery life are baked in. The Premium versions even get you an 8MP HDR camera for sharper video calls.

Dell Pro 5 Micro desktop and AI features

If you are more of a desktop person, then the Pro 5 Micro is a tiny powerhouse built for tight spaces. It supports USB-C power delivery up to 100W and hits up to 50 TOPS AI performance. You can run tasks with Copilot+ too, making it a solid pick for modern offices that use AI-heavy workflows.

Precision Workstations for heavy tasks

Over on the workstation side, the Precision series targets folks in AI, data science, CAD, simulations, and video rendering. These machines pack serious graphics (NVIDIA RTX Pro Blackwell), and you can load them up to 64GB RAM, so they’re ready for heavy lifting.

Dell Pro P monitors and accessories

Monitors and accessories aren’t left out. Dell’s got new 34-inch conferencing monitors with built-in AI cameras and noise cancellation, 27-inch hub monitors running at 120Hz, plus silent keyboards and mice that last ages on a single charge. Some accessories even add fingerprint authentication for extra security.

Focus on security and enterprise use

On the security front, Dell’s stepped things up with quantum-resistant BIOS protection, standardised BIOS across the lineup, and cloud-based Intel vPro management. For big companies, this means better security and smoother remote IT control. The new Pro lineup from the company has been designed for advanced businesses that are jumping into AI and professionals who need high performance. Anyone who wants devices that are both modern and secure.