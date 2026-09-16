Yogi government approves Rs 1,008 crore 6-lane Chitrakoot Link Expressway, allows speed up to 120 kmph

Good news for the people of Bundelkhand and pilgrims travelling to Chitrakoot Dham: the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has approved the revised proposal for the Chitrakoot Link Expressway. This six-lane greenfield expressway will cost about Rs 1,008.67 crore and will connect Chitrakoot Dham to the Bundelkhand Expressway. Once the expressway is complete, travel is expected to be faster, easier, and more organised. Vehicles will be able to travel on this road at speeds of up to 120 kilometres per hour. The Cabinet has approved 23 proposals.

The Uttar Pradesh government will bear the entire cost of this link expressway project. The central government will not be financially involved.

15.172 km long link expressway

The proposed Chitrakoot Link Expressway will be 15.172 kilometres long. It will be built under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode. The expressway will be approximately 110 metres wide and have six lanes. The maximum speed limit for vehicles on it will be 120 kilometres per hour.

Project to have Bridges, flyovers and 17 underpasses

The project will involve not only road construction but also the construction of several important structures. The expressway is proposed to include one major bridge, four minor bridges, one flyover, 17 underpasses, and 23 culverts. A toll plaza and toll connection booths will also be built.

Following Cabinet approval, the process of selecting a builder for the project will begin. Global bids will be invited. Once the selection process is complete, the expressway construction will proceed.

Chitrakoot is a religious and tourist destination of significant importance. Many pilgrims and tourists visit the site every year. The Bundelkhand Expressway is expected to make travel to Chitrakoot Dham easier and faster. People travelling from remote areas will enjoy improved connectivity, and the six-lane, access-controlled road will make travel more manageable.

Manufacturing Promotion Policy-2025

The Cabinet has also approved the Uttar Pradesh Toy Manufacturing Promotion Policy-2025 to encourage toy manufacturing, attract investment and create employment opportunities in the state.

It also approved a proposal to complete the already approved high-tech township project in Lucknow.

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