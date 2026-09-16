Nitish Kumar calls key JD-U meeting amid UCC row; all MPs, MLAs, MLCs to discuss next move in Bihar

New Delhi:

A fresh political buzz has emerged in Bihar after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's announcement on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), with former Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar calling a meeting of the party's MPs, MLAs and members of the Legislative Council. The meeting is scheduled to be held at the JD(U) office in Patna on September 18. The UCC is expected to figure in the discussions, while the Farakka Water Treaty is also likely to be on the agenda, according to reports.

The development comes days after Shah said the UCC would be implemented in all 21 states governed by the BJP-led NDA before the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. The announcement has triggered a fresh political debate, particularly among NDA allies such as the JD(U).

Why has Nitish Kumar called the JD(U) meeting?

The meeting assumes significance as the JD(U) has so far adopted a cautious position on the UCC. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and senior JD(U) leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said on Tuesday that the party would first examine the proposed legislation before deciding its position.

Chaudhary said the party was not aware of the details of the UCC legislation yet and would convey any concerns to the Union Home Minister. He also said there was "no reason to make haste" on the matter. "If we find there is nothing objectionable, why shall we oppose it without any reason? And if there are points of concern, these will be conveyed to the Union Home Minister," Chaudhary said.

JD(U) national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha has also indicated that the party would hold discussions with Amit Shah on the UCC issue. The JD(U), which has 12 Lok Sabha MPs, is a key constituent of the BJP-led NDA and shares power with the BJP in Bihar.

What did Amit Shah say on UCC?

The latest political debate began after Amit Shah said in Mumbai on September 13 that he was confident the UCC would be implemented in all 21 BJP-led NDA-ruled states before the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

The proposed UCC seeks to establish a common framework of personal laws covering issues such as marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption, irrespective of religion. Shah's statement has since prompted reactions from political parties and leaders across the country, including JD(U) leaders in Bihar.

Owaisi attacks UCC proposal

Notably, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has strongly criticised the proposed UCC. Speaking in Bhopal, he alleged that the BJP and the RSS were attempting to impose Hindu personal laws on non-Hindus.

Owaisi also questioned the exclusion of tribal communities from certain UCC provisions, pointing specifically to Madhya Pradesh. He alleged that the move was aimed at targeting Muslims and argued that it could affect constitutional protections related to religious freedom and minority rights. The AIMIM chief also urged NDA allies, including the JD(U), to oppose the UCC if they had differences with the BJP's position.

JD(U) faces differing views on UCC

The UCC has also exposed differing views within the JD(U). Senior party leader and Phulwari Sharif MLA Shyam Rajak had said the party was opposed to implementing the UCC in Bihar, while maintaining that the party had supported the UCC Bill in Parliament. Rajak had referred to an earlier position attributed to Nitish Kumar, according to which the party could support the legislation in Parliament but was opposed to its implementation in Bihar. However, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary has maintained that the JD(U) will independently assess the legislation and consult its NDA partners before taking a final position.

Where does UCC stand in other states?

Uttarakhand became the first state in independent India to enact a comprehensive UCC, with the law coming into force in January 2025. According to recent reports, Assam, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh have passed legislation related to the UCC, while Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal have taken steps towards drafting or preparing such legislation. The legal position and stage of implementation vary from state to state. Goa has a distinct civil-law framework dating back to the Portuguese-era Civil Code, making its legal position different from the newer UCC laws being enacted by other states.

Also Read:

Uttarakhand Waqf Board rolls out new 'nikahnama' after UCC, second marriage to face legal action