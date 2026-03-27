iQOO Z11 launched with 9020mAh battery, Dimensity 8500 chip at mid price range: Details here

New Delhi:

iQOO has just rolled out the Z11 in the Chinese market, and it will turn heads with its massive 9,020mAh battery, a sharp 165Hz AMOLED screen, and MediaTek’s Dimensity 8500 chip. This thing packs serious power and lasts ages between charges. If you spend a lot of time gaming or just want a phone that won’t die halfway through the day, this one’s got you covered. Right now, it’s only available in China—still no word on if or when it’ll hit India.

iQOO Z11 launched in China: Price, variants and colour options

The iQOO Z11 starts at CNY 2,299, which is about Rs 31,200 for the 8GB + 256GB model. And if you want more RAM or storage, there are options: 12GB or 16GB RAM, and storage goes up to 512GB.

The device will be available in three colour variants- Skylight White, Polar Night Black, and Canglang Fuguang.

Massive battery and fast charging

Battery is definitely the main attraction here. That 9,020mAh battery is one of the biggest you’ll find in any midrange phone. It supports super-fast 90W charging, plus reverse charging if your other devices need a boost. Gamers and heavy users will love it.

Display and performance

The display is a big 6.83-inch AMOLED with a buttery-smooth 165Hz refresh rate. It’s great for games but also makes everything just look and feel more premium. You’ve got HDR support and a wide color gamut, so videos and photos pop. Inside, the Z11 runs on the Dimensity 8500 chipset (built on a 4nm process) and you can get up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage—you won’t be running out of space anytime soon.

Camera and cooling features

For cameras, there’s a 50MP main lens with OIS, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 16MP selfie cam for clear shots. iQOO packed in a VC liquid cooling system to keep things from overheating when you push it hard.

Software and additional features

The Z11 runs on Android 16 with their OriginOS 6 skin and uses some AI tricks for better performance. You get all the extras too: an in-display fingerprint sensor, IP68 + IP69 ratings for water and dust, plus 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and NFC.

Best features and Indian launch expectation

Overall, this smartphone could be a great choice for the long gaming sessions with huge battery life, smooth gameplay and solid specs without spending a fortune. The device will be standing tall in the mid price segment. Though the company has not said anything related to the India launch, the phone is expected to arrive in this quarter itself.