'Can barely walk…': Saba Azad hospitalised due to Cyclospora Cayetanensis; thanks Hrithik Roshan for support

New Delhi:

Actress Saba Azad is hospitalised due to Cyclospora Cayetanensis and shared a long note on how she has had the "worst 14 days of her life" despite eating home-cooked food and carrying her water bottle everywhere. She thanked her boyfriend Hrithik Roshan, crediting him for his support.

For the unversed, according to the National Library of Medicine, "Cyclospora cayetanensis is a coccidian pathogen in humans. Cyclosporiasis is characterised by mild to severe nausea, anorexia, abdominal cramping, and watery diarrhoea. Cyclospora has now been described from patients with protracted diarrheal illness."

Saba Azad shares health update from hospital

Saba shared a photo from the hospital bed and wrote, "Worst 14 days of my life. Cyclospora cayetanensis you nasty piece of work!! For somone who only ever eats home food, carries her water bottle everywhere, this bug came outa nowhere, that too at the busiest time of the year for me. Iv lost 4 kgs that I didn’t have spare in two weeks and I can barely walk. One day im training twice a day, doing pull-ups, lifting heavy and the next im half my size, without strength to lift a goddamn toothpick leave alone weights. So pls for the love of your gut wash your salad leaves and veg like your life depends on it - cause sometimes it really does!! Our new method is Baking soda + veggie wash ( Herbal Strategi has a good one) (sic)."

Crediting boyfriend Hrithik Roshan for the photo and standing by her, she further penned, "[photo emoji] by @hrithikroshan who’s kept my very grumpy sprits up and always manages to find humour in the darnest situations PS - I haven’t shrunk quite as much as it may seem here, the bed is supersized, and the angle is wide (sic)."

In the comment box, fans extended speedy recovery wishes, asking her to get well soon.

Saba Azad will be next seen in Storm, backed by Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan has turned producer for a project on Prime Video, also starring Saba Azad as one of the female leads. According to Prime Video, "Storm deals with the lives of five women, each nursing wounds, dreams, and deadly secrets, are drawn into a web of deception that threatens to crush them or set them free when a sustainable housing project unravels into a deadly scam."

It stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Alaya F, Srishti Shrivastava, Rrama Sharma, Saba Azad, Suvinder Pal Vicky, Ashish Vidyarthi, Rajit Kapur, Ashok Pathak, Gautam Rode, Priyanka Setia and Ranjan Raj.

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