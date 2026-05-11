Xiaomi may drop Redmi K100 Pro Max branding, new flagship model tipped

New Delhi:

Redmi might be making big changes to its next K-series flagship. According to a fresh leak from China, the much-talked-about Redmi K100 Pro Max won’t see the light of day. Instead, Redmi plans to roll out a brand-new flagship under a completely different codename.

New branding strategy could be in the works

On Weibo, a known tipster revealed that Redmi has scrapped its internal Q11U project—the one many thought was the K100 Pro Max. Now, Redmi’s attention is on a mysterious new phone called “Q11X.” No one’s sure yet what this device will be called in the end.

There’s more. Redmi might ditch the “Pro Max” label for good as it reworks its branding for top-tier K-series phones. Some say the new model could launch as the Redmi K100 Ultra, or maybe something even more unexpected. Earlier, everyone assumed the K100 lineup would include both a standard K100 and a Pro Max packed with Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chip.

Redmi K90 Pro Max features still stand out

Let’s not forget the Redmi K90 Pro Max. That phone made waves when it launched last year, boasting a huge 6.9-inch OLED display, a slick 120Hz refresh rate, and Redmi’s own D2 display chip for crisp visuals. Under the hood, it runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. You also get a trio of 50MP cameras on the back, plus a 32MP selfie shooter.

Massive battery and fast charging support

The Redmi K90 Pro Max packs a massive 7,560mAh battery, along with 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. Pricing starts at CNY 3,999 (about Rs 49,000) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model, which are competitive.

What to expect next from Redmi?

Xiaomi has not made anything official about the Redmi K100 series just yet. Still, given all the leaks and buzz, more details should pop up soon. If the rumours play out, Redmi’s set to shake up its flagship strategy this year—and the next-gen K-series could look totally different.