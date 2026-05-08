CMF Watch 3 Pro goes on sale in India with Dual-Band GPS, AMOLED display and 13-day battery

New Delhi:

The CMF Watch 3 Pro from Nothing’s sub-brand CMF just hit the shelves in India, nearly a year after its global launch. This smartwatch brings a strong feature set: dual-band GPS for better tracking, a sharp AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling, and a bunch of AI-powered fitness tools. CMF’s clearly targeting fitness fans and anyone who wants a long-lasting watch for daily use.

Price and colour variants

As for pricing, the CMF Watch 3 Pro costs Rs 7,999, but you can snag it for Rs 6,999 with the launch offer. It comes in Dark Grey, Light Green, Light Grey, and Orange. You’ll find it on Flipkart and in offline stores across India.

(Image Source : CMF WATCH 3 PRO )CMF Watch 3 Pro

Display

The new CMF Watch 3 Pro comes with a 1.43-inch AMOLED panel with 466×466 resolution and 326ppi pixel density, so everything looks crisp. With a 60Hz refresh rate and 670 nits peak brightness, it stays visible outdoors. The Always-On Display is handy, and you get to pick from over 120 watch faces, from static or interactive ones to photo, video, or even AI-generated designs through Watch Face Studio.

Smart features

The watch’s dual-band GPS (L1 and L5 frequencies) stands out. It works with GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, and QZSS, so you get accurate location tracking, whether you’re running or hiking. CMF throws in support for over 130 sports modes, plus seven types of smart activity recognition that automatically track certain workouts.

On the health front, the Watch 3 Pro covers the basics and a bit more: heart rate, SpO2, sleep, stress, and even women’s health tracking. You also get helpful alerts like inactivity and hydration reminders, plus calorie and Active Score tracking.

(Image Source : CMF WATCH 3 PRO )CMF Watch 3 Pro

Connectivity

The smartwatch comes with Bluetooth 5.3, with support for Android 6.0+ and iOS 13+ devices. The watch handles Bluetooth calling, voice assistant access, remote camera shutter, music controls, weather updates, and quick replies.

(Image Source : CMF WATCH 3 PRO )CMF Watch 3 Pro

Battery life

The watch is backed by a 350mAh battery, which claims to run for up to 13 days for regular use, about 10 days if you’re using it a lot, and around 4.5 days if you have Always-On Display active.

To manage everything, pair the watch with the Nothing X app, where you can dive into your fitness stats, tweak settings, and sync with Google Health Connect, Apple Health, or Strava.