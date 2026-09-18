Mamata-led TMC lodges strongest protest, submits names, symbol choices to EC for Oct 6 bypolls

Kolkata:

Expressing resentment, the Trinamool Congress, led by its founder and chairperson Mamata Banerjee, submitted its response to the Election Commission's interim order that temporarily removed the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) name and its "flowers and grass" symbol from the ballot for the October 6 bypolls in West Bengal. The TMC sent its choices of new names and symbols for the upcoming elections to the poll panel at 11:36 pm on Thursday and submitted them "under strongest protest", sources told news agency PTI.

Here's what EC told two factions of TMC

In the interim order issued on Thursday night, the Election Commission directed the two sides in the dispute over the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) not to use the party name and its "flowers and grass" symbol for the upcoming West Bengal bypolls, and the EC also asked them to submit their preferred names and symbols by Friday morning.

Moreover, the EC also stated that the proposed name could be similar to All India Trinamool Congress, and the symbol must be chosen from the list of free or available symbols notified for independents and registered unrecognised political parties. The bypolls to Rejinagar and Nandigram are scheduled for October 6.

In its order, the poll panel stated that the time available was not enough to complete the proceedings under Paragraph 15 of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968, but noted the urgency of the party name and symbol for the upcoming by-elections.

Ritabrata Banerjee faction submits report

According to sources, Ritabrata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress faction has responded to the Election Commission. Some time ago, he held a Zoom meeting among the party. Then, he sent 3 symbols of his choice to the Election Commission as per the deadline.

According to sources, Ritabrata Banerjee has submitted the names of Nationalized Trinamool Congress and Democratic Trinamool Congress as alternatives to the Trinamool Congress name before the Election Commission.

EC says interim arrangement made only for bypolls

Furthermore, the EC said the interim arrangement was made specifically to cover the upcoming bypolls and would remain in force until the dispute is finally determined under Paragraph 15 of the Symbols Order.

It should be noted that the EC order comes against the backdrop of a rebellion that began in the TMC legislature party after the Assembly poll defeat in May and later spread to Parliament.

58 rebel MLAs elected expelled leader Ritabrata Banerjee as LoP

58 rebel MLAs elected expelled leader Ritabrata Banerjee as Leader of Opposition instead of the Mamata camp's nominee, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay in June, and secured recognition from the Assembly Speaker, marking the party's first split in its 28-year history.

The revolt five days later reached Parliament, with 20 Lok Sabha MPs led by senior leader Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar joining the little-known NCPI and writing to Speaker Om Birla, backing the BJP-led NDA as a "separate bloc", deepening the rupture in the party's parliamentary ranks.

The latest move came as a massive setback for Mamata, whose hand-drawn symbol has been central to TMC's journey since its formation in 1998 after breaking away from the Congress. Interestingly, the "flowers and grass" symbol became a potent expression of the party's grassroots identity for the last 28 years.

With inputs from PTI

Also Read:

Om Birla grants time till Sept 22 to NCPI MPs to reply to TMC's petition on disqualification: Sources