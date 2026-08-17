Broken barricades, swelling crowd, rumours: How the Lakhisarai tragedy unfolded

Lakhisarai:

A stampede-like situation caused the death of at least seven people, all women, at the Ashokdham Temple in the Lakhisarai district of Bihar on Monday morning, said officials. The crowd had gathered at the temple to offer prayers to Lord Shiva in the holy month of Shravan.

According to District Magistrate (DM) Shailendra Kumar, sufficient arrangements were made at the temple considering it was a Monday, but the crowd arrived in an "unprecedented manner" when two trains arrived between 6.30 am and 6.45 am.

Suddenly, a barricading broke on one side because of the huge crowd following which people fell on each other, which ultimately led to the tragedy that claimed seven lives and left many others wounded, Kumar said.

"The queue of devotees had reached till Ashokdham Halt. Two trains had stopped at the Halt. Suddenly, an electric pole fell there. The pole was located on the right side of the men's queue. When the pole collapsed, a rumour spread that a live wire had fallen on people, but it was a cable wire," news agency ANI quoted Kumar as saying. "This led to pressure on the women's queue on the left side. So, women fell on top of each other."

Chaos, panic and more

The incident triggered panic and caused chaos everywhere, but the administration and authorities arrived at the spot immediately to bring the situation under control. Senior officials from the police and administration were present and taking a stock of the situation.

The officials have now said a thorough investigation would be conducted to find more about what ultimately caused the incident. Meanwhile, the injured were taken to hospitals and were being provided medical assistance.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has said he is "heart-wrenched" by the incident, calling it extremely tragic. He has also instructed officials to ensure that all possible help is provided to the needy.

"The news of the deaths of devotees in the accident has left my heart deeply distressed. My deepest condolences go out to the bereaved families," he said on X. "Necessary instructions have been issued to the administration for the proper and expeditious treatment of the injured. May God grant peace to the departed souls and a swift recovery to the injured."

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