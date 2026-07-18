'Busy defending country,' Iran accuses US of violating ceasefire agreement, suspends peace pact

Tehran:

As the United States (US) and Iran continue the back-and-forth strikes against each other, Tehran said on Saturday that the memorandum of understanding (MoU) that was signed with Washington last month is 'over', accusing the American of 'violating' the peace agreement that was aimed at resolving the over four-month long conflict in the Middle East.

"The US has violated and suspended all its commitments within the framework of the Islamabad MOU," said Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi in a statement, as carried by the Fars news agency. "We have also suspended our commitments; we are not implementing them, and we are busy defending the country."

Iran's announcement would only destabilise the situation in the Middle East, which remains volatile ever since the conflict began on February 28. Notably, the development comes days after US President Donald Trump said Washington is no longer interested in a ceasefire with Iran, accusing the Islamic Republic of violating the agreement.

In his remarks earlier this month, the 80-year-old Republican leader also threatened to conduct more strikes on Iran, alleging that Tehran 'lied' and 'cheated'. However, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had threatened to respond "fearlessly and with great valour" against the US strikes.

The peace agreement was signed digitally on June 14, but since then, the two sides have targeted each other's military infrastructure multiple times. Iran has claimed that these strikes have led to the death of at least 38 people and left hundreds injured. The US also said that many of its service members were also injured in the Iranian strikes; however, it said it remains committed to ensuring that the critical Strait of Hormuz remains open for all merchant vessels and tankers.

"CENTCOM continues to hold Iran accountable at the Commander in Chief's direction while fully enforcing a naval blockade against Iranian ports. More than 50,000 American service members are operating across the Middle East and remain vigilant, lethal, and ready," the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement earlier in the day.

"American forces remain vigilant as the United States strictly enforces the naval blockade against Iran. During the first three days of renewed implementation, U.S. forces have redirected 4 commercial vessels, disabled 1, and boarded 1 to ensure full compliance," it said.

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