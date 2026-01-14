iPhone 17 available below Rs 75000 on Flipkart: How to buy? iPhone 17 gets a major price cut for the first time on Flipkart. The latest handset from Apple Inc. could be bought at Rs 74999 from the original price, which was Rs 82900 for the 256GB storage variant. So in case you are planning for an upgrade, then here it is – the time has come!

New Delhi:

Flipkart’s Republic Day Sale is going live from January 17 onwards – and you do not have to wait for some specific deals, as some of them are already live on the platforms. Early offers are live, and the main highlight is Apple’s brand-new iPhone 17, which is available to grab at a much lower price tag...

iPhone 17: Price drop on Flipkart

Currently, Flipkart has dropped the iPhone 17 to Rs. 74,990 for the early sale. That price includes a straight-up discount, exchange offers, and special deals for select bank cards. You can pick your favourite colour too – Lavender, Mist Blue, Sage Green, White, or Black.

Witnessing the latest price drop, it is big, as the device was originally launched at Rs. 82,900 for the 256GB version. Apple rolled out the iPhone 17 in September 2025, both in India and worldwide.

Specifications of the new iPhone 17

The iPhone 17 now comes with a bigger 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, with a super-smooth 120 Hz refresh rate. It’s tougher as it comes with Ceramic Shield 2 The screen can hit a blinding 3,000 nits of brightness When compared to last year’s iPhone 16—with its smaller 6.1-inch display and 60 Hz refresh rate—the upgrade is obvious. It comes with an IP68 rating, making the device rugged, and you do not need to be afraid of dust or water. The iPhone 17 is powered by an A19 chip with a 16-core Neural Engine, which is claimed to perform 40 per cent faster CPU performance over last year’s model. For photography, you get a dual camera setup on the back, both 48 megapixels: one standard and one ultra-wide. On the front, there’s an 18-megapixel Centre Stage camera, just like on the Pro lineup.

Early access for Flipkart Plus and Black membership

The main Republic Day Sale on Flipkart will start on January 17, but those who have Flipkart Plus and Black membership can get a day's early access to the offers. Also, if you use an HDFC Bank credit card, you get an extra 10 per cent instant discount and easy EMI options, making the deal even sweeter.