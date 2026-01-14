Lava Agni 3 5G price slashed in India: Dual AMOLED displays and 50MP camera under Rs 16000 Lava Agni 3, the dual-display 5G smartphone, is available at the lowest price of all time – Rs 15,999 on Amazon. The device was originally priced at Rs 20,999 (in October 2024) and is now available at combined discounts of up to Rs 5,000, including bank offers.

New Delhi:

Lava just slashed the price of its dual-display Agni 3 5G smartphone in India. Right now on Amazon, you’ll find it for Rs 16,999, and if you use a bank offer, you can get another Rs 1,000 off. That brings it down to Rs 15,999. Back in October 2024, this phone launched at Rs 20,999, so you’re looking at a straight Rs 4,000 discount, plus a little extra if you grab the bank deal.

You get two storage options: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage or 8GB RAM with 256GB. Both versions are up on Amazon, and this discount won’t last forever. If you need even more space, you can expand the storage—handy if you’re always running out of room for photos, apps, or videos.

The big thing that sets the Lava Agni 3 apart is its dual AMOLED screens. That’s not something you see every day, especially at this price. Up front, there’s a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, so everything looks crisp and scrolling feels super smooth. Flip it over, and there’s a 1.74-inch AMOLED display on the back. It’s perfect for checking notifications, controlling music, or firing off a quick reply, all without waking up the main screen. It’s actually pretty useful—and it helps save battery when you’re just doing quick tasks.

Under the hood, the Agni 3 runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300x processor. It’s got 8GB of RAM, so jumping between apps or playing games won’t slow you down. You also get dual 5G support, which is great as India’s 5G networks keep expanding. Toss in Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and an in-display fingerprint sensor, and you’re set on the connectivity front.

For cameras, Lava packed in a triple-lens setup on the back: a 50MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilisation for steadier shots, an 8MP ultra-wide, and an 8MP telephoto. The front camera is 16MP—pretty solid for selfies or video calls. OIS is a nice touch here, especially since it helps keep your photos and videos steady, even in low light.

Battery life shouldn’t be an issue either. There’s a 5,000mAh battery inside, which easily gets you through a day. When you need to recharge, the 66W fast charging gets you back up and running in no time.

All things considered, this new price puts the Lava Agni 3 right up against heavy hitters from Xiaomi, Realme, Vivo, and Oppo. Between the dual displays, fast charging, good cameras, and 5G, it’s a pretty tempting option if you’re looking for a feature-packed phone without breaking the bank.