Vivo V70 Series India launch tipped for mid-February with V70 and V70 Elite: Expectation The Vivo V70 series is tipped to launch in India by mid-February, according to a new leak. The lineup is expected to include two models — Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite. The standard Vivo V70 may come with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, and Zeiss-branded cameras.

New Delhi:

ivo is set to launch a new V70 series in the Indian market by mid-February 2026. According to the latest leaks, the company is set to unveil two new handsets: the regular Vivo V70 and an upgraded V70 Elite. The standard V70 may come with 12GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage, and be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip, featuring Zeiss-branded cameras. Both phones will run on OriginOS 6, built on Android 16 OS, but the premium variant is what will be the real powerhouse.

Vivo’s most powerful V-series phone yet.

The Vivo V70 series will have two new models: Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite.

The standard Vivo V70 may come with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, and Zeiss-branded cameras. Both phones are said to run Android 16-based OriginOS 6, with the Elite model expected to feature Vivo’s most powerful V-series processor yet.

Vivo V70 series: Launch timeline in India

As per a Smartprix report, citing tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), the upcoming Vivo V70 series consists of the vanilla Vivo V70 and a more premium Vivo V70 Elite model.

Vivo V70 and V70 Elite: Highlights

Both the upcoming devices are tipped to run on Qualcomm chipsets. For photography, the handset may feature Sony camera sensors with Zeiss optics, continuing Vivo’s focus on camera-centric smartphones in the V series.

The Vivo V70 Elite, the premium version, is reportedly set to feature the most powerful Qualcomm processor ever used in a V-series phone, though the exact chipset name has not been revealed yet.

Software and performance details

The Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite are expected to ship with OriginOS 6, based on Android 16.

The standard Vivo V70 could be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, paired with an Adreno 722 GPU.

The device recently appeared on Geekbench, where it scored 1,235 points in single-core and 3,920 points in multi-core tests. Another listing stated that the device will come with an 8GB RAM variant, along with the expected 12GB RAM option.

Vivo V70: Certification details

The Vivo V70 has turned up on quite a few certification sites lately—BIS in India, the US FCC, and Singapore’s IMDA all have it listed.

Looking at the FCC info, it’s clear Vivo packed the V70 with 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth, and a solid 12GB RAM plus 256GB storage setup.

Vivo V70 vs Vivo V60: Which one should you pick?

The V70 follows the V60, which launched in India back in August 2025 at Rs. 36,999. The V60 showed up with a 6.77-inch 1.5K AMOLED display running at 120Hz, a triple rear camera system with Zeiss lenses, and a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 under the hood.

So what’s different with the V70? Expect real improvements in software, performance, and camera tech. Vivo’s pushing things forward with this one.