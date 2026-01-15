Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G to launch soon with 6580mAh battery, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection and more Redmi may soon expand its Note 15 lineup in India by launching the new Note 15 Pro 5G. The new device has already appeared on Geekbench, revealing key details like chipset, RAM, and performance scores.

New Delhi:

Xiaomi, one of the leading smartphone brands from China, is set to unleash the new Redmi Note 15 5G in the Indian market, and it looks like they have already started preparing to bring the device to the market. The device was recently spotted on Geekbench, which pretty much confirms that the India launch isn’t far off.

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G and its Pro+ sibling

Xiaomi revealed the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G and its Pro+ sibling worldwide back in December 2025. The company has not yet come out and given an official launch date for India, but with these new benchmark listings, it’s clear that things are moving behind the scenes.

Geekbench listing

Here’s what we know from the Geekbench listing.

There’s an unannounced Xiaomi device with the model number 25080RABDI—according to tipster Abhishek Yadav, which is said to be the Indian version of the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G. The listing shows it runs Android 15 OS and is further clubbed with 8GB of RAM and packs an octa-core ARMv8 processor with a top speed of 2.6GHz. It mixes performance and efficiency cores to balance speed and battery life. In the benchmarks, it scored 1,051 points for single-core and 2,938 for multi-core, which puts it firmly in the mid-range category. Hardware of Redmi Note 15 5G Reports state that the Indian variant will be using the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, which will be paired with a Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. Xiaomi’s also expected to roll out HyperOS 2 on top of Android 15 for this model. This new chipset should keep things running smoothly, whether you’re gaming or just scrolling through social media, and it should manage heat pretty well, too.

Other features and specifications of Redmi Note 15 5G

Xiaomi sticks to the same specs as the global version:

It will come with a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,200 nits peak brightness

The display will be protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

For photography, the device will feature a 200MP main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 20MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

For battery, the device will be backed by a 6,580mAh power with 45W fast charging and 22.5W reverse charging, which is great for power users.

Price in India

In Poland, the 8GB + 256GB variant goes for PLN 1,699 (about Rs 42,000). But Xiaomi usually aims for a lower price in India to stay competitive in the Indian market, so we expect the price to go down when the device is launched. Also the timeline is not yet specified by the company (by the time of writing), but we expect it to launch soon, in this quarter of the year only.