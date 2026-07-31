Gurpreet Singh of Punjab, accused of drug trafficking, added to FBI's most wanted list, warrant issued

Washington:

In a significant development, the FBI has added Gurpreet Singh of Punjab to its most wanted list, who is accused of drug trafficking in several countries. The agency also alleged he is a member of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Organised Crime Group and has been part of a network involved in drug trafficking and organised crime in several countries, including the United States. A US federal arrest warrant was also issued for Gurpreet on June 25, 2026.

Gurpreet Singh is accused of being linked to the 'Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang'. The gang is alleged to have operated as a transnational criminal organisation. According to the FBI, the gang has been involved in drug trafficking networks. The gang is alleged to be active in areas including the Central District of California, US.

What FBI alleges about Gurpreet Singh?

The FBI alleged that the gang operated out of Punjab and engaged in drug trafficking and organised crime activities in the Central District of California and other countries. The agency also alleged that Gurpreet Singh, through this transnational criminal organisation, engaged in drug trafficking, illegal arms trafficking conspiracy, and racketeering (RICO) crimes.

Warrant issued against Gurpreet Singh

On June 25, 2026, the US District Court for the Central District of California in Los Angeles had issued a federal arrest warrant for Gurpreet Singh. Notably, Gurpreet is facing charges including distribution of controlled substances, conspiracy to distribute, and conspiracy to possess and supply drugs.

The FBI in a statement said that the action against Gurpreet Singh was taken as part of Operation Hardball, a comprehensive crackdown on the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang's network spanning the United States, Europe, and Canada. In this operation, the FBI aims to dismantle networks linked to international drug trafficking and organized crime.

It needs to be mentioned that the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang of Punjab has long been in the news for gang warfare, extortion, and organised crime in India.

FBI adds Amritpal Singh to its 'most wanted' list

Earlier this week, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had added another Indian national Amritpal Singh to its 'most wanted' list, alleging his involvement in an international drug trafficking network operating across North America.

The FBI alleged that the 30-year-old is wanted for his alleged role in a conspiracy involving the trafficking of cocaine and methamphetamine. The agency has also urged the public to come forward with any information that could help trace his whereabouts.

Moreover, the FBI claims that Amritpal Singh is associated with the Ravinder Dhanda Organised Crime Group, which is allegedly based in Canada's Vancouver. Investigators allege that the syndicate operated a cross-border drug trafficking network supplying narcotics across the United States, Canada and Mexico. The agency has accused Amritpal Singh of participating in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine as part of the alleged criminal enterprise.

Federal arrest warrant issued in Los Angeles According to the FBI, a federal arrest warrant was issued against Amritpal Singh by a US District Court in Los Angeles on June 23, 2026. The agency has identified him as an Indian citizen, stating that he was born on January 7, 1996. To assist in the search, the FBI has also released a 2024 photograph of the accused and appealed to the public to immediately report any information regarding his location.

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