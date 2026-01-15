Realme may launch first smartphone with 10000mAh battery soon: Details here Realme could soon create a new benchmark in smartphone battery capacity in India. The brand is reportedly preparing to launch a phone with a massive 10,000mAh battery, which may debut under its P-series. Certification listings suggest an official announcement could be just weeks away.

Realme is getting ready for a big launch in India. It is said that the company is working on a smartphone which will be backed by a massive 10,000 mAh battery. If that’s true, then Realme will be the first brand in the Indian market to introduce a handset with such a huge battery into a regular phone.

Launch timeline and main highlight

Right now, the new device is still in the teaser and testing stage, as per the reports. The news became noticeable when it was witnessed on a popular certification site. This further tips that the device will be launching soon in the Indian market (timeline unspecified). Realme has not yet come out and confirmed anything by the time of writing, but leaks have suggested that the device will be under the P-series lineup.

10000mAh battery for a smartphone: Is it a good idea?

The battery race in smartphones is getting intense, especially in China. In just the last few months, brands have started pushing past the usual 5,000 or 6,000 mAh batteries. Honor, for example, already has phones with 10,000mAh batteries, and they’ve managed to do it without making the phones huge or heavy.

Price: Mid-range segment

Now, Realme’s ready to bring that game to India. This new phone is expected to land in the high mid-range segment—probably somewhere around Rs 30,000, since prices keep climbing as we head into 2026. For context, Realme’s biggest battery in India so far was 7,000 mAh, so jumping to 10,000 mAh is a big deal.

How’s Realme pulling this off?

It comes down to silicon-carbon battery tech. This newer battery chemistry means you can pack more juice into the same space, so phones don’t have to be bricks just to have long battery life.

Thanks to this, the upcoming Realme phone should offer battery life closer to a power bank—perfect for heavy users, travellers, gamers, or anyone dealing with spotty electricity.

Built and design

Design leaks hint at a triple rear camera, a curved display, and a plastic body to keep the weight and cost down. Nobody knows the exact camera specs yet, but it sounds like Realme is more focused on battery life than turning this into a photography phone.

Concept of a 15000 mAh battery phone

And get this—Realme already showed off a concept phone with a 15,000 mAh battery. So, this 10,000mAh model might just be the start.

As for the launch, insiders say Realme could drop the phone in February, but there’s no official date yet. With all the certifications rolling in, expect more teasers and news soon.