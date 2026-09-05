Bomb threat mail targets Ahmedabad, Surat courts, police search underway at court premises

Ahmedabad :

A mail threatening to blow up all courts in Ahmedabad has been received. The police are carrying out routine action into this matter as of now, Ahmedabad Police said on Saturday. The bomb threat mail reportedly named several court complexes in Ahmedabad, including the Metropolitan Court at Ghee Kanta and the Lal Darwaja Sessions Court.

Police, Bomb Squad reach spot, begin probe

Soon after receiving information about the threat mail, police teams, bomb disposal personnel and fire brigade officials rushed to the affected premises and began searches. Quickly, the court buildings were evacuated as a precautionary measure while security personnel conducted checks for any suspicious objects. As per the most updated information available, no suspicious object has been found during the searches.

Notably, these threat mails come amid a series of bomb-threat messages targeting public institutions, including schools, colleges, courts and municipal establishments. Officials said they are continuing their investigation into the origin of the email and are carrying out security checks at the locations named in the threat.

Noida Authority gets bomb threat mail

In another incident, the Noida Authority received a threatening email warning that its office building in Sector 39 would be blown up. The incident was reported recently when the threat triggered a major security operation at the seven-storey premises, with police teams and dog squads carrying out detailed searches of offices, common areas and nearby locations.

High Court received a bomb threat

Last month, the Delhi High Court received a bomb threat via e-mail that led to panic in the premises. The threat comes a day ahead of Independence Day. According to court, the registrar general of the high court is in touch with the Delhi Police for necessary assistance. The sources said the email mentioned "blast Delhi High Court @ 2:11 pm".



A bomb disposal squad and sniffer dogs also reached the high court premises and security has been beefed up. Police said several government installations in the national capital received bomb threat emails on Friday, prompting multiple agencies to launch searches and security checks a day ahead of the Independence Day and high alert in the capital.



Police source said dog squad, bomb disposal squad, fire department and many other security agencies are conducting checking, nothing suspicious so far found. Security agencies and local police teams launched searches at the locations following the threats. "Nothing suspicious has been found at any of the sites during the searches so far," the sources said, adding that further investigation is underway.

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