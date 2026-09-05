Lust Stories 3 to premiere on September 18; Netflix brings together four acclaimed directors

Netflix is set to bring back its Emmy-nominated anthology franchise Lust Stories with its third instalment. Titled Lust Stories 3, the film will premiere on the streaming platform on September 18.

The new edition brings together four filmmakers, Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj. Each director presents a separate story exploring relationships, desire, intimacy and the complexities of human connection.

Lust Stories 3 cast

The anthology features an ensemble cast including Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Radhika Madan, Sana Thampi, Vijay Varma, Abhishek Banerjee, Siddharth, Ali Fazal and Gurfateh Pirzada.

With four different directors at the helm, the film is expected to offer distinct storytelling styles while keeping the anthology format at its centre.

Four directors, four stories

Lust Stories 3 brings together Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj for the latest chapter in the franchise. The four stories explore different aspects of modern relationships, including love, desire, vulnerability and emotional conflict.

The anthology format allows each filmmaker to approach the central themes from a different perspective, with the stories collectively examining the contradictions and complexities that shape human relationships.

What the makers said

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director, Original Films, Netflix India, said the strength of the franchise lies in its ability to reinvent itself with every edition. She added that the latest instalment uses desire as a way to explore themes including power, vulnerability, agency and compromise.

Producer Ronnie Screwvala said the anthology has continued to challenge conventions by bringing together filmmakers with distinctive voices. He also described Netflix as a key partner in giving the franchise a global platform.

Ashi Dua, producer at Flying Unicorn Entertainment, said the new edition brings together different tones and perspectives while retaining the honesty and vulnerability associated with the franchise.

When and where to watch Lust Stories 3

Lust Stories 3 will premiere on September 18, 2026, exclusively on Netflix. The film is produced by RSVP and Flying Unicorn Entertainment, with Ronnie Screwvala and Ashi Dua serving as producers.

Lust Stories 3 makers and writers

The anthology is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj. The writing team includes Kiran Rao, Tanaji Dasgupta, Avinash Sampath, Sumukhi Suresh, Shakun Batra, Sameeha Sabnis, Ashwathi Namboodiri, Nitesh Bhatia, Utkarshini Vashishtha and Vishal Bhardwaj.

The third instalment continues the franchise's focus on contemporary relationships, with each story offering a different take on intimacy and emotional connection.

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