Vivo V70 FE battery, durability details leak via certification site ahead of launch Vivo V70 FE has surfaced on a European certification database, revealing key details about its battery capacity, energy efficiency, durability, and charging support. The listing suggests a large 7000mAh battery, 55W fast charging, an IP68 rating and long-term software support.

Vivo, one of the leading smartphone brands from China, is set to launch the new V70 series soon, which will be the successor of last year’s V60 lineup. As per the reports, there will be four models which will be launched this time: the V70, V70 Elite 5G, V70 FE 5G, and V70 Lite 5G.

Although Vivo has not yet announced the launch details, the V70 FE just popped up on a certification site. That usually means a global launch is right around the corner, Europe included.

On the European Product Registry for Energy Labelling (EPREL), the V70 FE shows up with the model number V2550. People are pretty confident this one’s the V70 FE.

Battery upgrade!

The V70 FE is backed by a 6,870mAh battery, and the typical capacity sits at 7,000mAh. You get 55W fast charging through a USB-C port, so it shouldn’t take forever to juice up. According to the official energy label, the phone keeps going for 67 hours and 21 minutes on a single charge. That’s a lot of screen time, whether you’re streaming, gaming, or juggling apps.

As for the efficiency, the V70 FE scores a Class B on the EU’s energy label. And the battery has been built to last, and Vivo said that it will hold more than 80 per cent of its original capacity even after 1,600 charging cycles. Basically, you will not be able to hunt for a new smartphone anytime soon.

Vivo is following new EU rules for longer-lasting products, which kick in on June 20, 2025.

Durability

Durability-wise, the handset will come with an IP68 rating, so it can handle dust and even being dunked in water up to 1.5 metres deep. The screen gets a level four on the Mohs hardness scale, so it’s got some resistance against scratches. For drops, it gets a ‘B’ rating, and for repairability, it lands at ‘C’—not perfect, but you could do worse.

Software

Vivo is promising up to five years of software updates for the V70 FE, which is a big step up for their mid-range phones. And this isn’t the only V70-series model to show up on EPREL—Vivo’s standard V70, with model number V2538, got spotted there too. Looks like an official launch isn’t far off.