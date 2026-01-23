Motorola launches Moto Watch in India with Polar Health Tracking and classic design Motorola has launched the Moto Watch powered by Polar in India. The smartwatch focuses on wellness tracking, long battery life, and a classic round design, with prices starting at Rs 5,999.

New Delhi:

Motorola has unleashed the new Moto Watch in the Indian market, adding another option to its lineup of wearables. It is a smartwatch, but with a classic watch vibe – it looks clean, stylish and built for everyday life. Under the hood, it runs on Polar’s wellness tech, which is known for solid, reliable health data.

Motorola’s pitching this one to folks who want health tracking but don’t want to look like they’re wearing a mini computer on their wrist.

Looks and features

The Moto Watch features a 1.4-inch round OLED display, covered by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, and it sits in an aluminium case that feels high-end without being flashy. You get an always-on display and a bunch of classic watch faces to choose from. Plus, it’s water-resistant (IP68 and 1ATM), so you can wear it during workouts, out in the rain, or even while washing your hands.

Health features

On the health side, there’s a lot packed in. You get continuous heart rate monitoring, always-on blood oxygen (SpO2) tracking, and advanced sleep insights—including Polar’s Nightly Recharge feature for wellness tracking. The watch also tracks workouts automatically, and with dual-band GPS (L1 + L5), outdoor runs and rides get logged accurately.

Battery life

The battery life of the wearable from Motorola is pretty impressive, and it is said that you will get up to 13 days on a regular charge or around 7 days if you keep the always-on display running. And if you’re in a rush, five minutes of charging gives you a full day’s worth of power.

Connectivity

For connectivity, you’ve got Bluetooth 5.3 with BLE, plus a built-in mic and speaker for extra convenience.

Price and availability

Price-wise, the silicone strap version will be available at Rs 5,999, while the metal and leather strap models are Rs 6,999.

You will have 6 different variants to pick from, with options for silicone, leather-style, or stainless steel straps. Sales kick off soon on Motorola’s website and through authorised retailers, right alongside the latest Motorola smartphones.