Best Apple watch to buy in 2026: Series 11 vs SE 3 vs Ultra 3 explained Apple offers three Apple Watch models in 2026 — Series 11, SE 3, and Ultra 3. This guide explains which Apple Watch is best for Indian buyers based on price, features, fitness needs, and online availability.

If you are planning to get a new Apple Watch, then we bring to you three options: Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch SE 3, and Apple Watch Ultra 3 – they could stand in strict competition, as per the choices. They all run the latest watchOS, feel smooth to use and connect easily with your other Apple stuff. But let us be honest, each watch is built for a different kind of person.

Apple Watch buying guide: Which one should you opt for?

If you are new to smartwatches, care most about fitness, or just want something tough for your wild adventures, your choice really comes down to your budget, health goals, and how you plan to use it.

Apple Watch SE 3: Best bang for your buck

Price: Around Rs 25,000 to Rs 27,000 in India

The SE 3 is Apple’s most affordable watch, and it’s honestly a solid deal. It is packed with the S10 chip, an always-on display, and fast charging and feels sturdier than the old SE 2. You get a lot for what you pay.

What stands out?

It is powered by a S10 processor for smooth performance

It comes with an always-on Retina display

Tracks your sleep, heart rate, steps, and even checks your wrist temperature

It supports fast charging

Lightweight, easy to wear all day

Who should buy it?

If you are buying your very first Apple Watch, are a student, or just want the basics without breaking the bank, this one makes sense.

Apple Watch Series 11: The all-rounder

Price: Around Rs 42,000 to Rs 45,000 in India

The Series 11 sits right in the sweet spot. You get a bigger, brighter screen, more advanced health tools, and a fancier look compared to the SE 3. It comes with more power under the hood, too.

What’s new?

Larger always-on OLED display

Tracks ECG, blood oxygen, and deeper sleep insights

Better battery efficiency

Available in premium finishes—aluminium or stainless steel

Who’s it for?

If you want to keep a closer eye on your health, want your watch to look a bit more high-end, or plan to use it for years, go with this one.

Apple Watch Ultra 3: Built for the Extreme

Price: Around Rs 85,000 to Rs 90,000 in India

The Ultra 3 is Apple’s toughest watch yet. It’s made for athletes, adventurers, and people who just need something that can handle anything.

What makes it special?

Titanium case with sapphire glass for extra toughness

Biggest, brightest display in the lineup

The battery lasts for days

Super-accurate GPS and top-level fitness tracking

Ready for diving, hiking, or serious endurance sports

Who should buy it?

This one’s for athletes, trekkers, divers, or anyone who needs a rugged, long-lasting watch.

Where to buy an Apple Watch in India

You can find all these models online at Apple’s official store, Amazon India, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and Croma. Watch out for festive sales and bank offers—prices usually drop a lot during those times.

So, what’s the right choice for 2026?

Go for the SE 3 if you want a great deal and just need the essentials. Pick the Series 11 if you are after advanced health features and a premium feel. The Ultra 3? Only get it if you need serious durability and battery life.

For most people in India, the SE 3 or Series 11 will hit that sweet spot in 2026.