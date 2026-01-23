Best Apple watch to buy in 2026: Series 11 vs SE 3 vs Ultra 3 explained

If you are planning to get a new Apple Watch, then we bring to you three options: Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch SE 3, and Apple Watch Ultra 3 – they could stand in strict competition, as per the choices. They all run the latest watchOS, feel smooth to use and connect easily with your other Apple stuff. But let us be honest, each watch is built for a different kind of person.
Apple Watch buying guide: Which one should you opt for?
If you are new to smartwatches, care most about fitness, or just want something tough for your wild adventures, your choice really comes down to your budget, health goals, and how you plan to use it.
Apple Watch SE 3: Best bang for your buck
Price: Around Rs 25,000 to Rs 27,000 in India
The SE 3 is Apple’s most affordable watch, and it’s honestly a solid deal. It is packed with the S10 chip, an always-on display, and fast charging and feels sturdier than the old SE 2. You get a lot for what you pay.
What stands out?
- It is powered by a S10 processor for smooth performance
- It comes with an always-on Retina display
- Tracks your sleep, heart rate, steps, and even checks your wrist temperature
- It supports fast charging
- Lightweight, easy to wear all day
Who should buy it?
If you are buying your very first Apple Watch, are a student, or just want the basics without breaking the bank, this one makes sense.
Apple Watch Series 11: The all-rounder
Price: Around Rs 42,000 to Rs 45,000 in India
The Series 11 sits right in the sweet spot. You get a bigger, brighter screen, more advanced health tools, and a fancier look compared to the SE 3. It comes with more power under the hood, too.
What’s new?
- Larger always-on OLED display
- Tracks ECG, blood oxygen, and deeper sleep insights
- Better battery efficiency
- Available in premium finishes—aluminium or stainless steel
Who’s it for?
If you want to keep a closer eye on your health, want your watch to look a bit more high-end, or plan to use it for years, go with this one.
Apple Watch Ultra 3: Built for the Extreme
Price: Around Rs 85,000 to Rs 90,000 in India
The Ultra 3 is Apple’s toughest watch yet. It’s made for athletes, adventurers, and people who just need something that can handle anything.
What makes it special?
- Titanium case with sapphire glass for extra toughness
- Biggest, brightest display in the lineup
- The battery lasts for days
- Super-accurate GPS and top-level fitness tracking
- Ready for diving, hiking, or serious endurance sports
Who should buy it?
This one’s for athletes, trekkers, divers, or anyone who needs a rugged, long-lasting watch.
Where to buy an Apple Watch in India
You can find all these models online at Apple’s official store, Amazon India, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and Croma. Watch out for festive sales and bank offers—prices usually drop a lot during those times.
So, what’s the right choice for 2026?
- Go for the SE 3 if you want a great deal and just need the essentials.
- Pick the Series 11 if you are after advanced health features and a premium feel.
- The Ultra 3? Only get it if you need serious durability and battery life.
For most people in India, the SE 3 or Series 11 will hit that sweet spot in 2026.