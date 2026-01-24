Samsung Galaxy A35 gets huge Rs 15000 price cut on Flipkart: Here’s the new price Samsung Galaxy A35 has received a massive price drop on Flipkart. With direct discount and exchange offers, buyers can get the phone for as low as Rs 8,999, making it one of the best mid-range deals right now.

New Delhi:

Samsung has recently slashed the price of the Galaxy A35, and honestly, this makes it a lot more tempting for anyone in India looking for a good mid-range phone. Right now, you’ll find it on Flipkart for its lowest price yet, and people are definitely talking.

Samsung Galaxy A35: Features

The device comes with 8GB of RAM and a 128GB storage version, which is available at a starting price of Rs 33,999. But now, with a 44 per cent discount, the price has come down to Rs 18,999.

The bank offers an additional discount

This makes it save almost Rs 15,000. On top of that, Flipkart has thrown in a few extra perks—like 5 per cent cashback if you use an Axis Bank Flipkart Debit Card or a Flipkart SBI Credit Card.

If you have an older phone lying around somewhere in your home, then you may trade it in, and you will get an even better deal. The exchange offer knocks off up to Rs 15,350, depending on what you hand over.

Say your old smartphone is worth about Rs 10,000 – suddenly, you are looking at the Galaxy A35 for just Rs 8,999. That’s a steal.

So, what do you get with the Galaxy A35?

It’s got a plastic frame, glass back, and a big, crisp 6.6-inch Super AMOLED screen with a super-smooth 120 Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus+ for extra toughness. It runs on Android 14 with the Exynos 1380 chip, and you can get up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage if you need more power.

For photography, the smartphone comes with a triple camera setup on the rear end: a sharp 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 5MP macro lens. Up front, you get a 13MP camera for selfies and video calls.

All in all, with these price cuts and offers, the Galaxy A35 is looking like a really solid deal right now.