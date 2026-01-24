BCCI announces India women's squad for Australia Test and India A squad for ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup The BCCI recently came forward and announced India women's squad for the upcoming only Test match against Australia and the India A squad for the ACC Rising Stars Women's Asia Cup as well. The Test match against Australia women is slated to be played from 6th to 9th March 2026.

New Delhi:

India women is all set to take on Australia in a multi-format series. The two sides will lock horns across three T20Is, three ODIs, and a single Test match. With the white-ball squads already announced, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) came forward and named India’s squad for the only Test against the Aussies as well.

It is worth noting that the only Test match of the series will be played from 6th to 9th March 2026 at the Perth Stadium. Harmanpreet Kaur will be leading the sides with Smriti Mandhana as the vice captain.

Furthermore, the likes of Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Pratika Rawal, and many more stars will be featuring for India women in the Test match against Australia, and it could be interesting to see which side comes out on top.

India’s squad for the ACC Rising Stars Women’s Asia Cup was also revealed

Furthermore, the BCCI also named India women’s squad for the upcoming ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup. Deeya Yadav and Mamta’s inclusion in the squad is subject to fitness clearance, whereas the likes of Humairaa Kaazo, Vrinda Dinesh, and many more will feature for the side in the tournament.

India women will kick off their Rising Asia Cup campaign by taking on the UAE on February 13. They will then face Pakistan A and Nepal in the group phase on February 15 and 17.

India's Women's Test squad: Harmanpreet Kaur [C], Smriti Mandhana [VC], Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Amanjot Kaur, Richa Ghosh [WK], Uma Chetry [WK], Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Vaishnavi Sharma, Sayali Satghare.

India A squad for ACC Rising Star Asia Cup Team: Humairaa Kaazi, Vrinda Dinesh, Anushka Sharma, Deeya Yadav*, Tejal Hasabnis, Nandani Kashyap [WK], Mamta M [WK]*, Radha Yadav [C], Sonia Mendhiya, Minnu Mani, Tanuja Kanwer, Prema Rawat, Saima Thakor, Jintamani Kalita, Nandani Sharma.

