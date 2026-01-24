New Zealand's Zak Foulkes registers unwanted record after 2nd T20I loss against India New Zealand's Zak Foulkes had a forgettable day as the Black Caps lost the second T20I of the ongoing five-game series against India. Conceding 67 runs in three overs, Foulkes registered an unwanted record to his name as well.

Raipur:

The Indian team registered a dominant win over New Zealand in the second T20I of the ongoing five-game series. The two sides locked horns at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, on January 23, and thanks to the exceptional knocks by Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav, the Men in Blue registered an emphatic win.

While India won the second T20I by seven wickets, it was New Zealand’s Zak Foulkes who captured the limelight. It is worth noting that Foulker had a forgettable day with the ball. Bowling three overs in the game, he conceded a whopping 67 runs to his name.

Doing so, he became the bowler with the most runs conceded in the first three overs of his spell in a T20I game among full member nations. The record was previously held by Ireland’s Liam McCarthy, who conceded 63 runs against the West Indies in 2025.

Kishan-Suryakumar helped India win the game

Speaking of the game between India and New Zealand, the game saw the Black Caps coming in to bat first. The side opened its innings with Devon Conway and Tim Seifert scoring 19 and 24 runs, respectively. Rachin Ravindra scored 44 in 26 with Mitchell Santner going unbeaten on a score of 27 as New Zealand posted a total of 208 runs in the first innings.

Kuldeep Yadav was the highest wicket-taker for India with two wickets to his name. Hardik Pandya, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, and Shivam Dube took one wicket each as well.

Aiming to chase down the target, the duo of Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav stood out for the Men in Blue. While Kishan amassed 76 runs in 32 deliveries, Suryakumar Yadav scored 82 runs in 37 deliveries as India chased down the mammoth target in 15.2 overs, winning the game by seven wickets.

