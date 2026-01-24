Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers live: When and where to watch BBL 2025-26 final in India? The stage is set for the final of the ongoing BBL (Big Bash League) 2025-26. Perth Scorchers will lock horns with Sydney Sixers in the summit clash of the tournament, and ahead of the final let us have a look at the live streaming details of the clash.

Perth:

The stage is set for the final of the BBL (Big Bash League) 2025-26. Perth Scorchers will be locking horns with Sydney Sixers in the summit clash of the tournament. The two sides will lock horns at the Perth Stadium on January 25. Both sides have been in incredible form throughout the tournament, and they will hope for another good showing in the upcoming game.

Notably, Scorchers became the first team to qualify for the final of the tournament. They finished in first place in the standings, they defeated Sixers in the qualifier clash, and they will hope for a similar result in the final as well.

On the other hand, after losing to Scorchers, Sydney Sixers defeated Hobart Hurricanes in the Challenger clash of the tournament to make it back to the final, and they will aim for an improved performance against Perth.

BBL 2025-26 final live streaming details

When will the BBL final take place?

The BBL final will be played on Sunday, January 25.

At what time will the BBL final begin?

The BBL final will begin at 1:45 PM IST.

Where is the BBL final being played?

The BBL final will be played at the Perth Stadium in Perth.

Where can you watch the BBL final on TV in India?

The live telecast for the BBL final will be available on the Star Sports Network.

Where can you watch the BBL final online in India?

The live streaming for the BBL final will be available on the Hotstar app and website.

Squads

Perth Scorchers

Ashton Agar, Finn Allen, Mahli Beardman, Cooper Connolly, Laurie Evans, Sam Fanning, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis, Bryce Jackson, Matt Kelly, Mitchell Marsh, Lance Morris, Joel Paris, David Payne, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner

Sydney Sixers

Sean Abbott, Jafer Chohan, Sam Curran, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Hayden Kerr, Todd Murphy, Mitch Perry, Josh Philippe, Kane Richardson, Lachlan Shaw, Jordan Silk, Steven Smith

Also Read: