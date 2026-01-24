Ishan Kishan joins stellar list with exceptional performance against New Zealand in second T20I Star India batter Ishan Kishan performed exceptionally well against New Zealand in the second T20I of the ongoing series, being named the Player of the Match, Kishan etched his name in an elite list through his brilliant performance.

Team India put forth an exceptional performance in the second T20I of the ongoing five-game series against New Zealand. The two sides locked horns in Raipur on January 23, and the clash saw the Black Caps post a total of 208 runs in the first innings, which Team India chased down with ease.

The duo of Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav was the deciding factor in India's chase to the target. It is worth noting that the Men in Blue saw their openers depart early, after which Ishan Kishan came out to bat and batted brilliantly.

Scoring 76 runs in 32 deliveries, Kishan stood his ground and became only the third non-opener from full member nations to score a half-century in the powerplay. He joined the likes of Dion Myers and Josh Inglis in the elite list after his quickfire knock to set the platform for India’s run chase.

Kishan also achieved another powerplay record to his name

It is interesting to note that Ishan Kishan scored 56 runs in 23 deliveries in the power play. Notably, this was the second-highest score by an Indian batter in the powerplay after Abhishek Sharma’s knock of 58 runs in 21 deliveries against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

After the game, Kishan won the Player of the Match award and talked about what he focused on throughout the clash and what he did right as India chased down the target in 15.2 overs, winning the game by seven wickets.

"I was focusing on what I have to do today and just keeping myself in a good headspace. Sometimes you understand you're batting well and just try and watch the ball and stay in a good head space. I was looking to score as many runs as we could in the powerplay because chasing 208 you have to maximise the powerplay,” Kishan said in the post-match presentation ceremony. .

