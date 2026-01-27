Around 50 flights cancelled at Srinagar airport due to bad weather amid heavy snowfall Heavy snowfall in Kashmir triggered major travel disruptions on Tuesday, leading to the cancellation of 50 flights at Srinagar Airport. With several more flights unlikely to operate, hundreds of tourists remain stranded after the holiday weekend.

Srinagar:

Air travel in Jammu and Kashmir was severely hit on Tuesday as heavy snowfall forced massive cancellations at Srinagar International Airport. Officials said that deteriorating weather conditions made it unsafe for aircraft operations throughout the day. "In view of adverse weather conditions and continuing snowfall at Srinagar Airport, airlines have cancelled most of the flights for today," Airport Authority of India stated. So far, 50 flights, including 25 arrivals and 25 departures, have been cancelled. Four additional arrivals were scheduled, but officials said they are unlikely to operate due to the ongoing snowfall.

"In view of adverse weather conditions at Srinagar Airport and prevailing operational constraints, airlines have cancelled certain flights for today as per the attached list. Passengers are advised to stay in touch with their respective airlines for the latest updates and alternate arrangements," Srinagar Airport wrote on X.

Passengers asked to coordinate with airlines

Authorities urged flyers to stay updated to avoid inconvenience. "Passengers have been advised to stay in touch with their respective airlines for the latest updates and alternate arrangements," an official said. The sudden disruption has left hundreds of tourists stuck in the Valley, many of whom were planning to return after the Republic Day long weekend. With snowfall continuing and no clarity on when operations will fully resume, travellers remain uncertain about their return plans.

Commuters urged to avoid non-essential travel

Earlier on Sunday, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reviewed the condition of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and advised commuters to avoid non-essential travel over the next three days in view of the forecast of fresh snowfall. Abdullah said snow clearance work was progressing at a rapid pace, and electricity has been restored in most areas affected by the recent spell of snowfall.

"I just paused to review the situation, and I also spoke with the MLA. Going forward, I will continue to assess the situation from time to time. It has snowed, and we were eagerly waiting for this snowfall. If there has been a little inconvenience, we will address it," Abdullah told reporters in Banihal along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

Snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir

Meanwhile, several parts of Jammu and Kashmir, including Rajouri district, witnessed heavy snowfall this season, with the Kotranka-Budhal belt in the Pir Panjal range receiving significant snowfall, turning the region into a major attraction for tourists. Residents said that such heavy snowfall has not been seen in nearly 25 years. The Restoration work is underway on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway and other key roads, which remained closed for the third consecutive day on Sunday following snowfall, officials said.

