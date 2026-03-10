'Reminiscent of Viv Richards': Sunil Gavaskar heaps praise on Sanju Samson after recent exceptional showing

New Delhi:

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar recently came forward and heaped massive praise on star batter Sanju Samson. It is worth noting that Sanju Samson was named as the Player of the Tournament as India won the T20 World Cup 2026.

Samson performed brilliantly for India in the latter stages of the tournament, scoring 97* runs against the West Indies, 89 in the semi-final against England, and 89 in the final against New Zealand. His showings helped the Men in Blue lift their third T20 World Cup title.

Speaking of the same, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar opined that Samson’s shots reminded him of the legendary Vivian Richards and also compared him to former Sri Lanka cricketer Mahela Jayawardene as well.

"His pulling, off the fierce pace of Jofra Archer, was reminiscent of Viv Richards at his powerful best, though most of his batting is more like the Sri Lankan stylist Mahela Jayawardene. Purity of batting is generally a virtue in the longest format of the game, Test match cricket, and occasionally in the 50-over game, but hardly ever in the ultra-short format of the game,” Gavaskar wrote in his column for Sportstar.

Gavaskar opened up on the role of openers in the final

Furthermore, Gavaskar talked about how the duo of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma repaid the faith that was put in them. Notably, Abhishek Sharma performed brilliantly in the final of the T20 World Cup, scoring 52 runs in 21 deliveries.

"In the final, Abhishek Sharma came good with the quickest half-century in the T20 World Cup. Both the openers had, with their performances when it mattered most, justified the trust shown in them by the team’s brains trust," said Gavaskar.

Also Read: