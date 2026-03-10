No eligible voter's name will be removed, Bengal polls to be peaceful: CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Kolkata:

During his visit to West Bengal, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Tuesday addressed a press conference and asserted that no eligible voter's name would be removed from the electoral rolls and said the Election Commission's priority was to ensure free, fair, and peaceful elections in West Bengal. After holding a series of meetings with political parties and officials, the CEC said the people of West Bengal have always believed in peaceful and participatory democracy

He said in the Bengal election process, all the government employees will have to work as per EC instructions, and no laxity will be tolerated.

Aim is to ensure free and fair elections: CEC

"Our aim is to ensure free and fair elections and peaceful polls in Bengal," he said. The chief election commissioner also emphasised that every eligible voter would have the opportunity to cast their ballot. Highlighting the scale of the electoral exercise in the state, he said West Bengal has around 80,000 polling stations, of which about 61,000 are located in rural areas.

EC to implement 100 per cent webcasting at polling booths

Kumar also announced that the Election Commission would implement 100 per cent webcasting at polling booths across the state to enhance transparency during the voting process.

Gyanesh Kumar said the SIR process is held as per the Constitution, and it's absolutely fair. He said the Election Commission is going back to Delhi and will hold a review meeting.

Gyanesh Kumar faces protest in Kolkata

Earlier in the day, Gyanesh Kumar faced protests with a group of people raising 'go back' slogans and showing black flags to him during his visit to Dakshineswar Kali Temple near here on Tuesday morning. A similar protest over alleged arbitrary deletions in the post-SIR electoral rolls in the state was held outside the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport upon his arrival in Kolkata on Sunday night.

He had faced the 'go back' slogans and was shown black flags on Monday morning when he visited the Kalighat Temple in the southern part of the city. Despite the protests outside the Dakshineswar Kali Temple, Kumar continued with his scheduled programmes in the state. The CEC also visited Belur Math in the Howrah district this morning and said the poll panel is committed to violence-free elections in West Bengal. He said the commission will make efforts to ensure that voters can exercise their franchise in a festive environment.

Here's what the Supreme Court said on Bengal SIR

In the meantime, the Supreme Court asked the state government and the EC to ensure smooth work conditions for judicial officers. The top court said judicial officers have so far dealt with 10.16 lakh objections and claims of those left out in the SIR process.

