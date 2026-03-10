Advertisement
  3. LPG Cylinder Shortage LIVE: Haryana government seeks daily reports on LPG from districts
LPG Cylinder Shortage LIVE: Haryana government seeks daily reports on LPG from districts

Reported ByT Raghavan Sameer Bhaudas Bhise Anamika Gaur Sachin Chaudhary  Edited ByRaghwendra Shukla  
An LPG cylinder shortage is disrupting hotels and restaurants in cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. Meanwhile, the government has invoked the Essential Commodities Act to stabilise natural gas availability.

As the ongoing war between the US, Israel, and Iran widens, several Indian cities are facing disruption of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders, with restaurants and hotels in Indian cities forced to shut. The shortage of commercial LPG cylinders is being reported in cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. The Indian Hotel & Restaurant Association (AHAR) and restaurant bodies say supplies have become irregular over the past few days. Meanwhile, the government has invoked the Essential Commodities Act of 1955 (popularly known as ESMA) to ensure the supply of natural gas. Follow this LIVE Blog for the latest updates on the LPG cylinder shortage and steps being taken by the government.

 

  • 1:50 PM (IST)Mar 10, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Long queues in Sambhaji Nagar

    Long queues of customers for LPG domestic gas were seen in Sambhaji Nagar. Residents of the MIDC Waluj area in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district are currently facing difficulties and are standing in queues under the scorching sun.

  • 1:42 PM (IST)Mar 10, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Haryana seeks daily reports regarding gas cylinders

    Haryana Food Supply Minister Rajesh Nagar said that a central government guideline has been issued to ban commercial cylinders for a few days. An advisory has also been issued regarding cylinder bookings between 21 and 25 days. He added that the Additional Chief Secretary of the Food Supply Department has called a meeting with all oil companies this evening. He further said that the state government has requested data on LPG availability.

    In a letter from the Food Supply Department to Indian Oil Corporation Limited, it was stated that the officers, the Chief Minister, and the minister are closely monitoring the situation to ensure that there is no black marketing of gas in Haryana. All Deputy Commissioners and DFCs in the state have been instructed to submit daily reports regarding gas cylinders.

  • 1:29 PM (IST)Mar 10, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Government should make alternative arrangements

    Gajendra Looniwal of the Federation of Hotel Associations Rajasthan said that tension is rising among hotel owners, and the government should make alternative arrangements. If cylinders do not arrive, hotels and restaurants will come to a standstill. He questioned how they would be able to meet their expenses in such a situation.

  • 12:57 PM (IST)Mar 10, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Oil companies did not refill commercial LPG cylinders

    Distributors in Bengaluru said that although they currently have stock for the next four days, they have stopped supplies because oil companies did not refill commercial LPG cylinders on Monday. The price of a commercial cylinder in Bengaluru is currently Rs 1,950 per cylinder. Reports have also emerged that some distributors are selling cylinders in the black market for up to Rs 3,000.

  • 12:45 PM (IST)Mar 10, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Domestic cylinders to be available only after 25 days

    A gas agency owner in Delhi said that commercial gas is not arriving, and therefore, they are unable to supply it. A notice has also been posted outside the gas agency stating that supplies of commercial cylinders to hotels, restaurants and other establishments have been discontinued. "Domestic cylinders will now be available only after 25 days," the notice reads.

  • 12:32 PM (IST)Mar 10, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Mumbai's hotel industry faces shortage of commercial LPG cylinders

    Mumbai's hotel industry is facing a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders. The supply of commercial LPG cylinders has been affected, leaving many cylinders lying empty in the godown. Employees at the godown said that for the past two to three days, the company has not refilled commercial gas cylinders. It is difficult to say when the supply will return to normal.

Top News

