LPG Cylinder Shortage LIVE: Haryana government seeks daily reports on LPG from districts

As the ongoing war between the US, Israel, and Iran widens, several Indian cities are facing disruption of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders, with restaurants and hotels in Indian cities forced to shut. The shortage of commercial LPG cylinders is being reported in cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. The Indian Hotel & Restaurant Association (AHAR) and restaurant bodies say supplies have become irregular over the past few days. Meanwhile, the government has invoked the Essential Commodities Act of 1955 (popularly known as ESMA) to ensure the supply of natural gas. Follow this LIVE Blog for the latest updates on the LPG cylinder shortage and steps being taken by the government.