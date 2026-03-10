LPG Cylinder Shortage LIVE: Haryana government seeks daily reports on LPG from districts

Haryana Food Supply Minister Rajesh Nagar said that a central government guideline has been issued to ban commercial cylinders for a few days. An advisory has also been issued regarding cylinder bookings between 21 and 25 days. He added that the Additional Chief Secretary of the Food Supply Department has called a meeting with all oil companies this evening. He further said that the state government has requested data on LPG availability.

In a letter from the Food Supply Department to Indian Oil Corporation Limited, it was stated that the officers, the Chief Minister, and the minister are closely monitoring the situation to ensure that there is no black marketing of gas in Haryana. All Deputy Commissioners and DFCs in the state have been instructed to submit daily reports regarding gas cylinders.