Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head school Mumbai bowlers as Sunrisers Hyderabad set record chase at Wankhede

Mumbai:

Sunrisers Hyderabad stunned Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. Batting first, Mumbai opener Ryan Rickelton dictated the proceedings, smacking an unbeaten 123 runs off 55 balls. Courtesy of his blistering show, Mumbai posted 243 runs on the board in the first innings. Initially, Will Jacks supported him well, scoring 46 runs off 22 balls, while captain Hardik Pandya provided some late fireworks, hitting 31 off 15.

Chasing 244 wasn’t supposed to be an easy affair, but Hyderabad batters had a different plan. Travis Head, who was struggling to capitalise on his starts so far in the season, wreaked havoc in the middle, hitting 76 runs off 30 balls. Abhishek Shama, his opening partner, played the perfect role of a second fiddle, adding 45 runs off 24 deliveries. The duo stitched a 129-run partnership and matched Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner’s tally of the most century run partnerships for the first wicket.

After they departed, Heinrich Klaasen took over the business, playing a phenomenal knock in the middle. He made unbeaten 65 runs off 30 balls as Hyderabad ended up picking up a comfortable victory. It was expected to be a tricky affair, giving a mammoth run chase on the cards, but Hyderabad batters made it look extremely simple.

After AM Ghazanfar picked up two back-to-back wickets of Abhishek and captain Ishan Kishan, Mumbai were expected to fight back into the match, but they weren’t prepared for Klaasen’s wrath. The former South Africa international decimated the Mumbai attack.

The hosts depended heavily on Jasprit Bumrah for a late comeback, but he had a very rough outing in the middle, conceding 54 runs in his four overs. Trent Boult failed to live up to the expectations and with that, Mumbai had very little firepower with the ball, resulting in the defeat.

With the win, Hyderabad now set the record for the highest successful chase at Wankhede. Mumbai previously held the record, having chased 221 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders earlier in the season.

Also Read: