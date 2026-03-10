Gaurav Gogoi alleges rule breach in Speaker removal debate; Amit Shah counters Opposition charge | VIDEO

New Delhi:

The second phase of the Budget Session witnessed intense drama in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday when Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi raised objections during the discussion on the no-confidence motion against the Speaker. Gogoi questioned how the panel deciding who occupies the Chair during such a debate is selected. Citing the Supreme Court's Ravia judgment, he argued that both the Speaker and the presiding member must remain absolutely impartial.

Gogoi insisted that since the Speaker appoints a panel of chairpersons to preside in his place, the House must be informed about who from the panel has been chosen to occupy the Chair during the debate. "How BJP MP Jagdambika Pal was selected to preside?... The House had no official record from the panel of chairpersons regarding this decision," he added.

As soon as Gogoi made these remarks, Union Home Minister Amit Shah intervened and firmly clarified that the Speaker's post never remains vacant. Shah stressed that even if the House stands dissolved or during an election cycle, the office of the Speaker continues to function uninterrupted. He said that the interpretation Gogoi was drawing from the rules was incorrect, which is why he needed to clarify the constitutional position.

Opposition 'misinterpreting' the rules: Amit Shah

As soon as Gogoi made these remarks, Union Home Minister Amit Shah intervened in the heated exchange, asserting that the powers of the Speaker remain valid even during election periods and other exceptional circumstances. Shah said the Opposition was "misinterpreting" the term "preside", clarifying that while the Speaker cannot sit in the Chair during the debate, the office of the Speaker "does not become vacant." Shah said the Speaker's administrative powers, including appointing members of the panel to preside, remain fully intact.

Jagdambika Pal defends his position in the Chair

Responding to the objections, Jagdambika Pal said he had already given his ruling. He reiterated that the Speaker's post "is not vacant" and therefore his appointments continue to remain valid. Pal maintained that under parliamentary rules, he has the authority to decide who presides during the discussion.

Gogoi-Shah exchange intensifies during debate

The debate escalated further when Gogoi said that future scrutiny of parliamentary records would show that Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju "obstructed the Opposition the most." Responding to it sharply, Amit Shah said, "I agree that as Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has caused the most obstruction... But we have never seen such an irresponsible Opposition as well." The remarks led to loud protests as the treasury and opposition benches confronted each other once again.

No-confidence motion against Om Birla

Earlier in the day, Congress MP Mohammad Jawed moved the resolution to table the no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. More than 50 MPs stood in favour of moving the resolution, following which, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal granted the leave, i.e. permission to the Congress MP. Jagdambika Pal said that 10 hours have been allotted for debate, and asked MPs to stick to the resolution. He said that the Speaker was generous with the permissions and procedure for the Opposition resolution.

