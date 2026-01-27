Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, temperatures dip as cold spell continues | Video The minimum temperature at Safdarjung, the city's base station, settled at 8 degrees Celsius, 0.4 notches below normal, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

New Delhi:

Delhi-NCR witnessed rainfall on Tuesday morning, intensifying the winter chill across the region. The showers, coupled with a drop in temperatures, made the weather conditions colder in the national capital and adjoining areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR due to the impact of a Western Disturbance.

Watch the video here

Delhi's minimum temperature is 8 degrees Celsius

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning, while the maximum may settle near 19 degrees. With cloud cover and rain forecasted, the day is likely to feel colder, as maximum temperatures are expected to dip further.

The minimum temperature at Safdarjung, the city's base station, settled at 8 degrees Celsius, 0.4 notches below normal, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Station-wise data showed the minimum temperature at Palam at 9.2 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road at 8.4 degrees Celsius, Ridge at 8.7 degrees Celsius, and Ayanagar at 8.2 degrees Celsius.

Check forecast for this week

January 27: Delhi will witness rain or thundershowers accompanied by strong gusty winds. As per the IMD, minimum temperature will be around 9 degrees Celsius.

Delhi will witness rain or thundershowers accompanied by strong gusty winds. As per the IMD, minimum temperature will be around 9 degrees Celsius. January 28: Delhi is expected to experience moderate fog, particularly in the morning, which may reduce visibility. The minimum temperature will be around 12 degrees Celsius.

Delhi is expected to experience moderate fog, particularly in the morning, which may reduce visibility. The minimum temperature will be around 12 degrees Celsius. January 29: The IMD said Delhi will continue to experience moderate fog during the early hours of the day. The minimum temperature will be about 9 degrees Celsius.

The IMD said Delhi will continue to experience moderate fog during the early hours of the day. The minimum temperature will be about 9 degrees Celsius. January 30: Delhi is expected to witness moderate fog again, especially in the morning. Temperatures will range from around 9 degrees Celsius in the morning to nearly 19 degrees Celsius during the day.

Delhi is expected to witness moderate fog again, especially in the morning. Temperatures will range from around 9 degrees Celsius in the morning to nearly 19 degrees Celsius during the day. January 31: Cities like Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad are likely to witness moderate fog during the early hours, with gradual improvement later in the day. The minimum temperature will remain near 9 degrees Celsius.

Cities like Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad are likely to witness moderate fog during the early hours, with gradual improvement later in the day. The minimum temperature will remain near 9 degrees Celsius. February 1: The national capital is likely to experience moderate fog in the morning hours. The minimum temperature will be around 9 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is expected to reach approximately 21 degrees Celsius.

Also Read: Delhi likely to witness rain, thunderstorm, IMD issues yellow alert: Check forecast for one week

Also Read: Light rain lashes Delhi-NCR, IMD predicts more downpour: Will cold wave return to national capital?