Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. IND vs ZIM, U19 World Cup Live cricket score: Vaibhav Suryavanshi in focus as India bat first

  Live IND vs ZIM, U19 World Cup Live cricket score: Vaibhav Suryavanshi in focus as India bat first

IND vs ZIM, U19 World Cup live cricket score: Vaibhav Suryavanshi is in focus as India are batting first after losing the toss. Ayush Mhatre is also expected to bat at three and score runs today. Can India post a big total on the board? Follow for live updates:

India U19 World Cup team
India U19 World Cup team Image Source : X/Zimbabwe Cricket
Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar
Published: , Updated:
Bulawayo (Zimbabwe):

IND vs ZIM, U19 World Cup Live cricket score: Zimbabwe have won the toss and opted to bowl first, hoping to pick early wickets as the new ball swings a lot early on with a lot of rain around in Bulawayo. Meanwhile, the focus will be on Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre as they are the star players in the Indian team. But the likes of Abhigyan Kundu and Henil Patel have impressed so far as well. Zimbabwe are in a must-win situation and even a loss in this game will knock them out of the tournament. Can they spring a surprise, or will India steamroll Zimbabwe? Follow for latest updates:

IND vs ZIM Live scorecard

 

Live updates :IND vs ZIM live score

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 2:06 PM (IST)Jan 27, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    OUT!!

    Ayush Mhatre has been dismissed with Chimugoro picking up his wicket. India are cantering at 100/2 in the 11th over. Vedant Trivedi is out to bat with Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who has notched up a fifty off 27 balls.

  • 1:57 PM (IST)Jan 27, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    vaibhav completes half century

    Vaibhav Suryavanshi is on fire at the moment and India are approaching their 100 inside 10 overs itself. he scored half century in Just 24 balls. Can the 14-year-old smash a century today?

  • 1:25 PM (IST)Jan 27, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    OUT!!

    Aaron George is OUT and Mazai strikes for Zimbabwe! India are 44/1 after 4.1 overs. A poor shot from George as he has thrown away a bright start. Ayush Mhatre comes out to bat for India. He scored a sparkling fifty in the previous game. Can he repeat the heroics today?

  • 1:23 PM (IST)Jan 27, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    End of 4 overs!!

    Zimbabwe are struggling with the new ball. India are racing away to a brilliant start as they are 45/0. After four overs, India are 44/0, with George on 23, Suryavanshi on 19. Can these two continue scoring runs?

  • 1:12 PM (IST)Jan 27, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Suryavanshi has launched the assault!!

    Vaibhav Suryavanshi has begun his assault and smashed 10 runs off the last two balls of this over. India are 21/0 and are off to a sensational start. Both batters are looking to attack from Ball 1.

  • 1:07 PM (IST)Jan 27, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Decent start!!

    Decent start for India as they scored 6 runs in the first over. George looked good while Vaibhav also got off the mark on the very first ball he faced. Straight away, spin has been introduced in the second over. Surprise from Zimbabwe..

  • 1:01 PM (IST)Jan 27, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Ayush Mhatre is NOT opening!!

    Ayush Mhatre is not opening the innings!! Aaron George is opening the innings with Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Ayush Mhatre is likely to bat at number three where he scored 53 runs in the previous game.

  • 12:59 PM (IST)Jan 27, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    National Anthems are done!!

    National Anthems of both teams are done and we will have live action soon. A win in this game will mean India will have one foot in the semifinals. Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre would be aware of that. Will they go slam bang right from the word go? Zimbabwe will be keen on picking up early wickets. Here we go!!

  • 12:49 PM (IST)Jan 27, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Playing XIs are here

    India U19 (Playing XI): Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Vedant Trivedi, Kanishk Chouhan, RS Ambrish, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Udhav Mohan

    Zimbabwe U19 (Playing XI): Nathaniel Hlabangana(w), Dhruv Patel, Kian Blignaut, Webster Madhidhi, Takudzwa Makoni, Leeroy Chiwaula, Simbarashe Mudzengerere(c), Brandon Senzere, Michael Blignaut, Tatenda Chimugoro, Panashe Mazai

  • 12:35 PM (IST)Jan 27, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Toss Update!!

    Zimbabwe have won the toss and opted to bowl first. This means India's star player, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, will be in action from 1 PM IST. Captain Ayush Mhatre will also come out to open the innings and India will be hoping to post a good total on the board. It hasn't been easy to start in the U19 World Cup with the ball moving significantly in the first few overs. Can Zimbabwe make early inroads or will India get off to a good start?

  • 12:31 PM (IST)Jan 27, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Welcome!!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Zimbabwe clash in the U19 Cricket World Cup. This is India's first game in the Super Six stage but they already have four points with wins over Bangladesh and New Zealand carried forward in this stage. After this Zimbabwe game, India will also face arch-rivals Pakistan on February 1. But the boys in blue will be focussed on this game first up. Toss Update coming soon...

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Cricket IND Vs ZIM India Vs Zimbabwe U19 World Cup 2026 Vaibhav Suryavanshi Ayush Mhatre
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\