Live IND vs ZIM, U19 World Cup Live cricket score: Vaibhav Suryavanshi in focus as India bat first IND vs ZIM, U19 World Cup live cricket score: Vaibhav Suryavanshi is in focus as India are batting first after losing the toss. Ayush Mhatre is also expected to bat at three and score runs today. Can India post a big total on the board? Follow for live updates:

Bulawayo (Zimbabwe):

IND vs ZIM, U19 World Cup Live cricket score: Zimbabwe have won the toss and opted to bowl first, hoping to pick early wickets as the new ball swings a lot early on with a lot of rain around in Bulawayo. Meanwhile, the focus will be on Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre as they are the star players in the Indian team. But the likes of Abhigyan Kundu and Henil Patel have impressed so far as well. Zimbabwe are in a must-win situation and even a loss in this game will knock them out of the tournament. Can they spring a surprise, or will India steamroll Zimbabwe? Follow for latest updates:

IND vs ZIM Live scorecard