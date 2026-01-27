Delhi likely to witness rain, thunderstorm today, IMD issues yellow alert: Check forecast for one week According to IMD, the national capital is expected to witness rain and low temperatures on Tuesday. Safdarjung recorded the highest maximum temperature at 23.2 degrees Celsius, which is 1.1 degrees above normal and nearly five degrees higher than the previous day.

New Delhi:

Delhi-NCR is bracing for a rainy Tuesday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted rain and thunderstorm and issued a yellow alert for the region. After a brief spell of clean air, pollution levels have worsened again, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 281 as of 7.30 am, under the ‘poor’ category.

Sky is anticipated to be generally cloudy

Similar light rain and thunderstorm activity is likely to return from the afternoon into the night, as stated by the IMD.

As per the latest update, the IMD said the forecast in Delhi-NCR was due to an intense Western Disturbance that is likely to cause light to moderate rain and snowfall across many parts of the western Himalayan region until Wednesday, with isolated heavy rain or snowfall and possible hailstorms on Tuesday.

On Monday, temperatures gradually increased, while the air quality index (AQI) deteriorated, settling in the 'poor' category with a 24-hour average of 241, according to IMD data.

According to IMD, the national capital is expected to witness rain and low temperatures on Tuesday. Safdarjung recorded the highest maximum temperature at 23.2 degrees Celsius, which is 1.1 degrees above normal and nearly five degrees higher than the previous day.

Temperatures across Delhi on Monday evening showed mixed trends; while the days became relatively warmer, nights remained cold. Palam recorded a cooler maximum of 19.3 degrees Celsius, whereas Lodi Road, the Ridge, and Ayanagar saw maximums between 21.5 and 21.6 degrees Celsius, close to or slightly below normal.

Minimum temperatures stayed significantly below average across stations, ranging from 3.6 degrees Celsius at Ayanagar to 5.3 degrees Celsius at the Ridge.

Safdarjung and Palam reported minimums of 4.2 and 4.3 degrees Celsius, respectively, both over four degrees below normal, reflecting a continued chill at night. IMD data indicated that no rainfall was recorded at any station during the day.

According to IMD data, the minimum temperature is expected to hover around 9 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may settle near 19 degrees. With cloud cover and rain forecasted, the day is likely to feel colder, as maximum temperatures are expected to dip further.

