Major ruckus at Mumbai Airport as three Malaysian fugitives turn violent after UK deportation Three of Malaysia's most wanted criminals caused a major commotion at Mumbai Airport after being deported from Manchester. The trio, linked to over 80 violent crimes, turned violent inside the terminal before being prepared for handover to Malaysian authorities under 'Operation Jack Sparrow'.

Mumbai:

A high-voltage drama occurred at the Mumbai Airport when three of Malaysia's most wanted criminals created a chaotic scene shortly after being deported from Manchester on Monday. Authorities were forced to go on alert as the accused displayed aggressive behaviour inside a secured zone of the airport. According to officials, the trio had been flown to Mumbai on January 23 via IndiGo flight 6E-32 and was scheduled to be handed over to the Royal Malaysia Police. The deportation was part of Malaysia's high-profile 'Operation Jack Sparrow', aimed at dismantling organised crime syndicates.

Who are the three Malaysian accused?

The suspects brought from the United Kingdom have been identified as:

Pratheepkumar Selvaraj Sridharan Subramanian Navindren Raj Kumarasan

They were kept under heavy security inside the airport's refusal room until a special Malaysian elite police team arrived to take custody.

Why were they being tracked?

All three men have serious criminal cases registered against them in Malaysia. After fleeing their country, they travelled to Mumbai and later boarded a flight to Manchester. However, Manchester authorities arrested them immediately upon arrival as they had access to their criminal records. As per protocol, they were then deported to their last international point of departure, which brought them back to Mumbai.

Violence and misbehaviour inside the terminal

Sources revealed that the trio turned violent the moment they realised they were surrounded by security forces in Mumbai. They allegedly assaulted officials and misbehaved with CISF personnel. Their behaviour triggered a major security alert within the terminal.

How did they even board a flight from Mumbai?

A major question troubling investigators is how the three suspects with multiple criminal cases managed to board an international flight from Mumbai undetected. Agencies are now probing whether fake documents were used or if there was a lapse in the international Red Corner Notice database at the time of transit. Operation Jack Sparrow, launched by Malaysian Police Director General Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail in late 2025, has targeted major syndicates involved in violent and organised crime. These three men were key members of such a network.

List of crimes linked to the trio

Authorities reported that the syndicate members have been linked to more than 80 violent crimes, including a brutal murder in Taman Sentosa that had gone viral. Their activities include arson, armed robbery and open firing incidents in Brickfields and Cheras. They also have a long history of drug-linked offences, with at least 34 narcotics cases recorded collectively.

Mumbai immigration in touch with Malaysia Police

The Mumbai Immigration Department remained in constant communication with Malaysian authorities and is completing all formalities necessary to hand over the accused. The three will be officially transferred once the Malaysian team lands in the city, as per officials.

ALSO READ: Create special jails for fugitives in every state, cancel passports after red notice is issued: Amit Shah