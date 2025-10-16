Create special jails for fugitives in every state, cancel passports after red notice is issued: Amit Shah Amit Shah said till the time we create fear for the Indian legal system in the minds of fugitives who are hurting the Indian economy, our sovereignty, and our security from abroad, we cannot ensure security of the country.

New Delhi:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday inaugurated a conference on 'Extradition of Fugitives - Challenges and Strategies' organised by the CBI and suggested the creation of a special prison for fugitives in each state that meets international standards, and cancel the passports of those facing Interpol red notices to blunt their claims of mistreatment upon extradition and stop their free movement across borders.

Several fugitives, including Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, have raised the issue of “poor conditions” of Indian prisons to counter their extradition in foreign courts.

"Till the time we create fear for the Indian legal system in the minds of fugitives who are hurting the Indian economy, our sovereignty, and our security from abroad, we cannot ensure security of the country,” Amit Shah said.

India has 338 extradition requests pending with various countries

The statement from Amit Shah comes as India has 338 extradition requests pending with various countries to bring back fugitives wanted for financial crimes, terrorism, and narcotics smuggling, among others.

Amit Shah also added that the passports of fugitives could be red-flagged upon the issuance of an Interpol Red Notice against them.

When a red notice is issued, passport should be cancelled: Amit Shah

"It is not a difficult thing to do with the present technologies. When a red notice is issued, the passport should be cancelled to block the fugitive's international travel. If we can build this provision into the system, it will help bring back the fugitives," he said.

Giving his suggestions on the actionable outputs to be deliberated during the two-day conference being attended by all the state police chiefs, the home minister said a scientific database on fugitives should be developed and shared with all the states, which should include the type of crime committed by the offenders, present location, network in the country, and the status of repatriation attempts.

Special prison for fugitivesshould fulfil international standards

He also asked every state to "create a special prison for fugitives, which should fulfil international standards", aimed at blunting the fugitives’ defence in foreign courts that their human rights will be violated if imprisoned in India, as the prisons do not meet international standards.

“This is needed because fugitives argue in foreign courts that prisons in India are not up to the standards, that their human rights will not be protected. While I do not agree with that, if it is an excuse, why give them that chance? Every state capital should have a cell which conforms to international standards in its entirety," Shah said.

With inputs from PTI