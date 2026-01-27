UAE reiterates it will not allow its airspace or territory for any military action against Iran The statement comes amid an expanding US military presence near Iran, including the recent deployment of the USS Abraham Lincoln to West Asian waters.

Abu Dhabi:

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) said that it will not allow its airspace, land, or territorial waters to be used for any hostile military actions against Iran, the UAE foreign ministry said on Monday, reaffirming its commitment to neutrality and regional stability.

UAE reaffirms commitment to not allowing its airspace or territory

In an official statement posted on X, the UAE Foreign Ministry said the country remains committed to "not allowing its airspace, territory, or waters to be used in any hostile military actions against Iran, and to not providing any logistical support in this regard."

The ministry also stressed on Monday that "dialogue, de-escalation, adherence to international law and respect for state sovereignty constitute the most effective foundations for addressing current crises."

Possibility of military action in Iran

Uncertainty over the possibility of military action in Iran continues after US President Donald Trump said last week that an "armada" was moving towards the country, though he expressed hope that force would not be necessary. Trump warned that Washington could resort to military action if Iran engages in what he described as the "use of violence against protesters."

Meanwhile, the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and three accompanying warships have arrived in the Middle East, bringing a renewed potential that President Donald Trump could opt to order airstrikes on Iran over its crackdown on protesters.

The carrier, along with three destroyers, "is currently deployed to the Middle East to promote regional security and stability," US Central Command said Monday on social media.

In addition to the aircraft carrier, the US military said the Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet now has a presence in the region. Analysts who follow flight-tracking data have noticed dozens of US military cargo planes also heading to the region.

Protests that began peacefully late last month later escalated and spread across several Iranian cities. Iranian authorities claimed that rioters attacked public infrastructure and killed members of the security forces. At least 5,973 people have been killed and more than 41,800 detained, according to activists. The official Iranian death toll is far lower, at 3,117 dead.

Amid the unrest, the United States and Israel's intelligence agency Mossad publicly acknowledged involvement on the ground. Iranian officials said the latest unrest marked what they described as the second phase of Israel's war against the Iranian nation, following a 12-day conflict in June.

Also Read:

Also Read: Trump says 'Iran would be wiped off the face of the Earth' if Tehran assassinates him