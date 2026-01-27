Rajasthan: Man detained on suspicion of spying for Pakistan's ISI in Jaisalmer Teams of the CID-Intelligence took the suspect to Jaipur for questioning, while his mobile phone and computer systems have been seized for forensic examination.

Jaisalmer:

Security agencies have detained a man from Rajasthan's border district of Jaisalmer on suspicion of spying for Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI, officials said on Monday. The action was carried out late on the night of January 25, when a special security team reached the suspect's residence in Nehdan village and took him into custody, locals said.

The suspect has been identified as Jhabararam Meghwal, who had been running an e-Mitra (online service) centre in the border area for the past four years. Officials said he was allegedly in contact with a Pakistani woman handler.

Teams from the CID (Intelligence) have taken Meghwal to Jaipur for detailed questioning. His mobile phone and computer systems have been seized and sent for forensic examination. Preliminary inquiries indicate that he had been operating the e-Mitra centre in the village for the last four years, officials added.

Suspected of having been honey-trapped

According to news agency PTI, intelligence sources, the suspect had access to several government-related schemes and documents, and there is suspicion that he came in contact with the Pakistani handler through social media.

"He is suspected to have been honey-trapped and may have shared information of strategic importance," a source said, adding that no official confirmation from security agencies has been released yet.

Sources said that investigators are trying to ascertain whether the accused shared sensitive information in exchange for money or acted under pressure or coercion.

Rajasthan shares an over 1,000-km-long international border with Pakistan, guarded by the Border Security Force (BSF).

