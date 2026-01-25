Major conspiracy foiled in Rajasthan on R-Day eve, police seize 9,500 kg ammonium nitrate in Nagaur Along with ammonium nitrate, police also seized a large number of detonators and blue and red fuse wires from the spot. Officials said the recovery points to preparations for illegal blasting activities and posed a potential threat to public safety.

New Delhi:

Rajasthan Police foiled a major plot just a day before Republic Day by seizing a massive quantity of explosive material in Nagaur district. Acting on a tip-off, police raided a farm in Harsor village under the Thanwala police station area and recovered 9,550 kilograms of ammonium nitrate.

The explosive material was stored in 187 bags, raising serious security concerns ahead of the national celebrations.

Detonators and fuse wires also recovered

Along with ammonium nitrate, police also seized a large number of detonators and blue and red fuse wires from the spot. Officials said the recovery points to preparations for illegal blasting activities and posed a potential threat to public safety. Police arrested Suleman Khan (50), a resident of Harsor village, from the site. According to officials, the accused already has three criminal cases registered against him.

Explosives linked to illegal mining

Preliminary questioning revealed that Suleman Khan was allegedly involved in supplying explosives to people engaged in legal and illegal mining activities. Police said further investigation is underway to trace the full network involved in the supply and storage of the explosive material.

150 kg of explosives seized in Tonk

This comes days after police seized a large quantity of explosives from a car in Tonk district. The haul included 150 kg of ammonium nitrate, 200 cartridges, and six bundles of safety fuse wire. Two men, Surendra Patwa and Surendra Mochi, both from Bundi district, were arrested.

Initial investigation suggests the explosives were meant to be used for illegal mining activities in the Aravalli region. According to police, the accused were stopped during routine patrolling on National Highway-52 while travelling from Bundi to Tonk.

They claimed they were carrying fertilisers, but a search revealed explosive material instead. The car used to transport the consignment was seized. Officials said the action was taken after receiving specific intelligence inputs, and further investigation is underway to trace the source, purpose and possible links of the seized material.