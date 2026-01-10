Jaipur Audi crash: Video shows car occupant getting thrashed by locals after one killed in accident According to the police, an Audi car was allegedly racing with another vehicle when it hit a road divider and lost control, before ploughing into roadside stalls, killing one person.

Jaipur:

A horrifying incident took place in Jaipur's crowded area near the Patrakar Colony on Friday night after a speeding Audi car, driven allegedly by a drunk man, rammed into several people and roadside stalls, killing one person and injuring at least 16 others.

The incident took place near Kharbas Circle in the Patrakar Colony police station area late on Friday night. According to the police, an Audi car was allegedly racing with another vehicle when it hit a road divider and lost control, before ploughing into roadside stalls.

Video shows Jaipur Audi occupant thrashed by bystanders

A new video in the aftermath of the accident has surfaced showing the locals venting out anger on the accused driver. Several people were seen assaulting the Audi driver after the accident, while debris was scattered on the road.

What police said on the accident

Station House Officer Madan Kadwasra said more than 50 people were present at the spot at the time of the accident. The car hit over 10 food stalls, ran over more than 16 people, and finally came to a halt after crashing into a tree nearly 100 metres away. Another car overturned due to the impact, he added.

The deceased has been identified as Ramesh Bairwa, a resident of Bhilwara, who was working as a helper at one of the food stalls. Four of the injured were referred to SMS Hospital in critical condition, while others were admitted to Jaipuria Hospital. Three injured persons were discharged after being given first aid.

About the accused Audi driver

Police said the Audi driver was identified as Dinesh Rinwa, a businessman. He allegedly fled the spot along with two others, leaving the car behind. The vehicle had reportedly been purchased around 3 months ago. One of the occupants was caught by local residents and handed over to the police. The accused were allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

The Audi car has been seized, and mobile phones were recovered from inside it. Further investigation is underway.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed grief over the incident, calling it extremely tragic and heart-wrenching. He said instructions had been issued to ensure prompt and proper treatment for all the injured.

Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar, who visited the injured at Jaipuria Hospital and the SMS Trauma Centre, said doctors and medical staff had been directed to provide the best possible and timely treatment to all injured citizens.

