Caught on cam: Speeding Audi rampage brutally kills one, injures 16 in Jaipur's Patrakar Colony Food stall helper Ramesh Bairwa from Bhilwara lost his life in the horrific crash, with 16 others injured in the mayhem. Four in critical condition transferred to SMS Hospital, while the remainder received care at Jaipuria Hospital.

Jaipur:

Shocking CCTV footage captured a luxury Audi's deadly spree through crowded roadside stalls in Jaipur, mowing down pedestrians and leaving one dead and 16 injured. The high-speed crash near Kharbas Circle in Patrakar Colony unfolded Friday night (January 9), with the mangled vehicle racing uncontrollably before slamming into a tree.

Chaos unfolds in viral video

The incident erupted when the Audi, allegedly racing another car, smashed into a road divider and plowed over 30 meters through food carts and stalls. Video evidence shows the car careening wildly, scattering over 50 bystanders, toppling another vehicle, and demolishing more than 10 stalls before halting against a tree. Police confirmed the footage reveals the full horror of the rampage in real time.

Victim count and hospital rush

Ramesh Bairwa, a Bhilwara resident working as a food stall helper, died in the crash, while 16 others suffered injuries. Four victims in critical condition were shifted to SMS Hospital, with the rest treated at Jaipuria Hospital; three were discharged after first aid. The collision's force left the Audi utterly wrecked and damaged several parked cars nearby.

Driver flees, intoxication suspected

Businessman Dinesh Rinwa from Rajasthan's Churu owned the three-month-old Audi; he and two companions allegedly under the influence fled the scene. Locals caught one occupant and handed him to police, who seized the car and recovered mobile phones. Authorities hunt the absconders as the video fuels public outrage.

Leaders respond to tragedy

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma mourned the "heart-wrenching" loss, ordering top medical care for survivors. Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar visited hospitals, directing staff to prioritize treatment.